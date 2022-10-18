HIBBING — When Dorothy Gale was airlifted to the Land of Oz, all she had to do was click her ruby slippers together three times and say, ‘There’s no place like home,’ to get back to Kansas.
That was only a dream, but the Hibbing High School football team has been living that nightmare for real, not having played at home for a total of 15 games or just under two years, due to construction at the field.
The Bluejackets have finally clicked their cleats together three times, and they will be returning to the new and improved Cheever Field in Dr. Ben Owens Stadium today, hosting Aitkin, beginning at 7 p.m.
It’s been a long time in the making, but it will be well worth the wait.
“It was cool seeing what they were doing, but I was hoping they would get it done a little quicker,” Hibbing senior Thomas Hagen said. “There was a little doubt because we had a rainy summer, I figured there would be a little bit of a delay.
“I wasn’t planning on any games there, but I was hoping for one, and now, we get one. I was pumped after I heard the announcement that we were going to get a game. I was hoping to get a couple more games on it, but I’ll take one over none.”
While the field was under construction, the alternative home-field site was the facility in Mountain Iron-Buhl, which is also a beautiful facility, but it wasn’t home.
“It was exhausting to be honest, the long bus rides,” Hibbing senior Aiden Smerud said. “It wasn’t too bad, but we weren’t used to the turf at all. The first couple of games we had no idea what the turf was like.
“It took three or four games to get used to it, but it was a lot flatter. You didn’t have to worry about all of the holes. The ball glides a lot more when it hits the turf. You had to get used to that.”
But like Hagen, Smerud wasn’t counting on playing at home for the two seasons he was a member of the team.
“I was worried because I wanted to play a home game, instead of driving to Mountain Iron for a game,” Smerud said. “I’m super excited to be able to get a home game, my last home game of my senior year.
“It’s been a tough season, but I’m glad we get to play on it.”
The delay was working on the track. There were different rumors flying around about the length of that project, which is why there was some anxiety about not playing at home.
“When they said they were going to lay down the track, it would be paused for like four weeks, I thought we weren’t going to get a game on it,” Hibbing senior Riley Dragon said. “I wanted at least one game, but there was some doubt.
“My brother (Andrew) heard about it last year, and he didn’t get to play a game on it. I’m glad that I do get to play one game on it, but I thought it might not happen.”
———
As for the field, it is navy blue, with gray endzones. The Hibbing anchor logo adorns the middle of the field.
It is truly amazing to behold.
“It’s unique,” Hibbing Athletic Director Keith Turner said. “The navy-blue turf and the gray, that really pops out. We also have the ability to play, not only football, but soccer and softball on it.
“We also have the opportunity for our baseball team to practice on it. It gives us a nice advantage to be out early, doing some of those things you do in the spring that you normally don’t do when you live on the Iron Range.”
The new-look field got the thumbs up from Smerud and the rest of his teammates.
“I thought it was cool to see all of the progress, to see what all of the colors were,” Smerud said. “I love the color of that field. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a good game. We’re all pumped to play on that field.”
Hagen said, “I think it looks good. I’ve never seen a color like that on a turf field. This is going to be a surreal experience, especially for the first ones to play on it and being a senior and leading the team.”
———
No one is happier about this news than Turner, for obvious reasons.
“I felt bad for, not only our players, but for our coaches because you’re not in familiar surroundings,” Turner said. “You don’t have a home-field advantage. It’s like we played nine road games last year.
“This year, we’ve been on the road for seven. It’s amazing that we’re getting to play at home today. Everybody is excited. The community is excited to open up the new stadium.”
Turner said there will be no admission fee to get into the game.
“We want everyone in the community to come out and see the new facility,” Turner said. “We don’t want a ticket charge to hold anybody back. We want them to come out and cheer on the Bluejackets to a victory today.”
During the game, there will be prize give-a-ways and free food, like hot dogs and chips. The concession stand will be open and all proceeds from that will go to the Hibbing Quarterback Club.
There will also be Duke Skorich sandwiches for sale, with those proceeds going to the football club.
This opening is bigger than that, however.
“I want to see our student body in their own stadium,” Turner said. “I want to see our parents enjoy watching their kids play in their home stadium. The biggest thing for me is just saying, ‘We’re at home.’
“It’s being able to walk from the school over to the field and not have to drive 20 miles for a home game. I’m looking forward to having the stadium full, of people cheering and having a good time. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking forward to today.”
