VIRGINIA — With Ian Kangas between the pipes each night, Blue Devils head hockey coach Cale Finseth feels pretty secure.
Kangas, a junior, played the majority of Virginia/MI-B’s games last season as a sophomore. Now a two-year starter, the netminder has played all but three minutes of this season.
“Our team starts from the back up and it does start with Ian and moves to our defense and then moves to our offense,’’ Finseth said. “Ian gives you the opportunity to win every night. No matter who we’re playing, I can count on Ian to be pretty solid.’’
What has led to Kangas’ success?
“He’s very athletic. He moves well. He sees the puck well and if you watch Ian he’s never really out of position. With the combination of all three of them, it makes him pretty strong,’’ the coach added.
“It’s no surprise for him and good athletes in general. His work ethic is better than the other kids’ work ethic. That’s Ian. He’ll stay after and take shots. Every Monday he’s in the back at goalie practice.
“He puts in the time to be that skilled. That’s what makes him different. I’m a little bit biased, but I’d say he’s the best goalie in (Section) 7A.’’
Kangas is humble when it comes to talking about his own success and V/MI-B’s success.
“We’ve just been working as a team, working really hard, just getting pucks to the net,’’ the 17-year-old said.
“We just really focus on ourselves and work together. I guess that’s how we’ve been doing it all along.’’
As far as being on top of the Iron Range Conference standings, he said last week, “it’s pretty nice to do that. We’ve got more work to do for sure.’’
----
Kangas started playing the sport he loves in Peewees at age 12 and has always been a goalie.
“I always just loved hockey. I just loved to watch hockey when I was younger. I was like I’d love to do this.’’
However, he said he did think about not being a goalie at Peewee tryouts with teammate Ryan Scherf and has dad John Scherf.
“He (John Scherf) actually just grabbed some pads for me and I just threw them on and went out there and I liked it. I always wanted to be a goalie, but I just didn’t know if I could be. That’s the thing. I didn’t know if I would develop well into a goalie. I guess it turned out well.’’
What does the junior think makes him a good netminder?
“I just have to keep my cool,’’ Kangas said, plus “working hard and focusing on myself.’’ Communicating with others is a big factor, as well, he added.
Seeing a lot of rubber coming at him or having defenders blocking his vision doesn’t seem to be a problem for the goalie.
As far as stopping a large amount of shots, he said, “It doesn’t bother me. I just focus on myself and go from shot to shot.’’ More shots actually help him stay in the game, and he takes each one as it comes.
About those defensemen blocking his view, “it gets frustrating at times, but I can usually see around them. I’ve been doing pretty well with that I guess.’’
Quickness and reflexes are important to Kangas, but another needed skill as at the top of the list.
“It’s more about positioning. When you’re a goalie, you want to be in the right position.’’
“I just see Ian when I watch him positionally. ... He makes saves that most goalies don’t make (including stopping odd-man breakaways). That's what keeps you in games.
“That’s what fires our team up. If we can keep it close going into the third, we have a chance to win every game. That’s what Ian does for you.’’
----
Finseth sees Kangas continuing to develop each season and each game.
“He grows as a goaltender and his skill level gets increasingly better over the years. The thing I see grow in Ian is his maturity and his ability to lead. That’s huge for him.’’
Kangas didn’t say much in the locker room as a sophomore, but “this year he’s become more vocal and the guys listen,’’ the coach said. “When you have the skill to back it up and then somebody talks in the locker room, people start to listen. And that’s Ian.’’
Kangas ses the game differently than the forwards and defensemen because everything’s in front of him. “The guys really respect Ian on the team. He commands that kind of attention in our locker and he’s the leader. The nice thing is I have him for one more year.’’
Finseth also likes just how much Kangas loves the sport.
“He’s a hockey player. Some (players in high school) just want to be around their friends and wear the jersey, then you have true hockey players. Ian’s a true hockey player. Ian loves the game and he wants to know everything about the game.’’
----
Asked if he needs to have a special mentality as a goaltender if a shot or two might get past him, he said yes to a degree.
“You don’t really want to forget about it, but you do at the same time. When I get scored on, I just think of it, go in the corner and spray some water in the air and get focused for the next shot.’’
Kangas added he would like to play at the next level, but his focus is not on that right now.
His plan is to “just keep moving forward. Don’t look too far in the future because you’re going to get distracted. I just want to keep focusing on where I’m at now and where that will lead me eventually.’’
What are the keys to the rest of the season and a hoped for playoff push?
“We just have to keep working hard, pay attention more in practice and learn more things,’’ Kangas said.
