ELY—Taking over for longtime head coach Paula Anderson, Todd Hohenstein is hoping the Ely Nordic ski team doesn’t miss a beat in the upcoming season.
A science teacher at Ely High School, Hohenstein says moving from a more behind the scenes spot in the Ely skiing community to a more front facing one has had its challenges, but the Timberwolves athletes have treated things like business as usual.
“I would say it’s been an easy transition,” Hohenstein said. “Most of the kids know me from the classroom or from the youth skiing program. It’s been pretty seamless but it’ll be interesting to see how things play out during meets. I know that Paula provided a lot of support and just had ways in which she interacted with kids as racers. It’s going to be a bit of a challenge so I’m hoping to work on that this season. The goal is to have things clicking for us by mid-late January.”
Hohenstein has helped out with the Ely Nordic program for over 20 years, with most of that time spent leading the youth program with his wife. When Anderson decided her time as head coach was nearing its end, Hohenstein thought about the possibility of leading the Ely varsity team.
“Our two kids are getting older and getting into the junior high and JV programs so now we’re becoming more involved that way. When Paula mentioned that she was looking to step away from the head coaching position, there was a small group of people looking at each other wondering who was going to step into that position. Being a teacher in the school and being able to connect with kids at that level, it made sense for me to try and take on that job.”
The Wolves return with a veteran girls team coming off of a state appearance last year and a more inexperienced boys team that will look to replace plenty of empty shoes.
For the girls, all-state skier Zoe Devine will look to lead Ely along with fellow seniors Phoebe Helms and Sydney Durkin. Senior Kelly Thompson also returns to the team after last racing as a freshman.
With a total of six seniors, Hohenstein says the Wolves hope to make some noise this year.
“The girls team is more experienced. Zoe really has set the tone for the girls as a leader. Phoebe is another solid skier for us but she’s working through an injury that carried over from cross country running. Those girls ran at state in the fall and a few of them are coming over here as well so it’s exciting to see.
“Sydney is another solid senior for us and Kelly has been surprisingly quick at picking things up again and doing well too.”
Ely has a number of juniors in the mix as well as three sophomores that Hohenstein says may make a push for the section team later in the season.
On the boys side, Ely will have no seniors and just one junior. Things look a bit better with five sophomores in the ranks.
“We’re definitely looking at it as a rebuilding year and taking a long term view on our progression. We’re not trying to push things too hard but just really understand where they’re at and hopefully be able to compete regionally at the right time.”
Junior Liam Lacey and sophomore Dylan Durkin competed at sections last year as classic and skate racers while sophomore Silas Solum and freshman Otto Devine competed in the sprint relay.
When it comes to early season practice, Hohenstein says the Ely Nordic Ski Club as well as the crew at Hidden Valley have made things a breeze for his team.
“You’re hoping for snow early and we got that this year. The talented crew we have at Hidden Valley and the organization within the club have let us get outside very early this year. The warmer weather from a couple weeks ago took out a chunk but we were still able to ski through that.
“We’re almost at the point where we can tell our kids they can be on race skis. If we get another three or four inches then we’ll be at that point. Our crew wants to give us the best possible conditions to ski on and they’ve done a fantastic job for us.”
With Nordic skiing a staple activity of the Ely community, Hohenstein knows the continued growth of the high school team is paramount to keeping the scene alive. On the value of having a strong ski community, Hohenstein says there’s not much better.
“It’s priceless. When the transition was made on who would take over, you really have to focus on maintaining that tradition. The pride and the program was a necessity for my family because we are a part of the ski community and the greater Ely community. It feels like a pillar for what defines Ely as a winter destination.
“With my kids coming through the program now, I wanted to make sure that they, and any other kids in Ely, have that opportunity to be a part of a great group and all of the things that are fruit of being on the team.”
Looking ahead to their first meet, there’s just one thing left to do.
“We want to get to the racing part of it all. We’ll be at practice for almost a month when we finally get to race. We want to be competitive because you can only practice so much. Now we want to see how we stack up to the other skiers in the area. Even if we don’t pay too much attention to the results, we just want to feel good about how we compete.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.