CULVER — Seven Eveleth-Gilbert girls had two hits and the team compiled 18 hits overall Thursday en route to a 9-3 win over South Ridge.
Anna Westby led the way with a 3-for-4 effort with one RBI, while Brooke Thyen and Ava Thompson each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
“We hit the ball well and played solid defense tonight,’’ said E-G head coach Paula Dundas. “Everything kind of came together tonight.’’
Also getting in on the hit parade were starting pitcher Lydia Delich, Afton Roberts, Emily Kemp Alex Flannigan and Joey Westby. The effort included triples from Thyen and Flannigan and a double from Roberts.
In the circle, Delich went all seven innings to get the win, striking out three and surrendering six hits.
After falling behind 1-0, the Golden Bears put up one in the third, seven in the fourth and one more in the sixth to seal the victory.
Beyond the offensive explosion, Dundas said her club made some really nice plays defensively, as well as making all the routine plays.
“It was some of the best softball we’ve played all season,’’ she added.
E-G hosts Cloquet on Monday.
BASEBALL
Ely 12,
Northeast Range 2
At Ely, the Nighthawks took a 1-0 first inning lead but the Timberwolves stormed back to score 12 of the next 13 runs in a 12-2 victory under the lights Wednesday night.
Northeast Range got their first run on an Elliot Levens single before Ely countered to make it 1-1 with an Erron Anderson fielder’s choice to plate Will Davies in the home half of the first.
Ely added 4 runs in the 3rd and 5 runs in the 4th to take a commanding lead.
Mason Davis had a bases clearing double in the 4th inning as he went 2-for-2 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs. Bryce Fairchild pitched the first 3 innings for the win and was relieved by Logan Loe working the last two innings for the Wolves. Isaac Hendrickson took the loss for NER working 4 innings while Braylen Lislegard worked the final frame for the Nighthawks.
