VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils and the Hilltoppers battled in a pitchers’ duel before Duluth Marshall was able to manufacture a few runs and come away with a 3-1 victory at Stock Field.
Marshall scored the first run in the fourth and added two more in the sixth to slip past Virginia.
“Timely hitting and manufactured runs (for Marshall) and we didn’t get some runs,’’ said Virginia head coach Brian Skadsem, “but the positives are that we made some very good defensive plays.’’
On the mound, “Mason (Carlson) pitched a very good game,’’ the coach added. “We had a handful of quality at bats. We just didn’t produce runs.’’ Carlson ended his complete game outing with four strikeouts, three earned runs on five hits and two walks.
The teams were tied 0-0 after three innings before Marshall was able to put a run on the board in the fourth.
Mason Boos got things going for the Hilltoppers with a leadoff double. Two batters later, Boos was on third and Finn Prell beat out a single as Virginia’s first baseman was pulled off the bag on the throw, which allowed the Marshall to go up 1-0.
Although, the Devils had hits by Landin McCarty (in the first) and Carlson in the fourth, Virginia was unable to bring anyone home before Marshall added to its lead in the sixth.
The Hilltoppers played small ball again as Owen Marsolek hit a bloop single to left, Carter Boos walked and Daniel Johnson’s sacrifice fly plated one to make it 2-0. Prell proceeded to hit another single to right, which brought home another to make it 3-0 heading to the home half of the sixth.
The Blue Devils finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth after McCarty reached on an error at third base. He later advanced to third on a pair of Marshall throwing errors. With McCarty now on third, Peters connected for a sacrifice fly that made it 3-1 after the sixth.
The score remained the same heading to the bottom of the seventh and Cole Schaefer got on with a single to center with two outs. Logan Nordby proceeded to get a single past the third baseman and Schaefer went for third base, but was tagged out on the play to end Virginia’s rally.
“The way it ended was not good obviously,’’ Skadsem said. “If we can learn from that, we can accept that and move on as a team. So now if we can make sure we just come together as a unit, pick each other up and not let this be something that drives us apart, we’ll be better in the long run.’’
The Virginia coach credited Marsolek for a strong effort on the mound.
“Their kid pitched one heck of a ball game, kept us off balance and we just couldn’t manufacture runs early. We had a number of opportunities and they didn’t hurt themselves.’’
He also liked what he saw from Carlson.
“Very good. We were getting a little bit concerned about his pitch count, so we communicated with him early and often throughout the end of the game.’’
Virginia (10-3) plays in their own tournament at noon Friday against South Ridge and again at 7:30 p.m. against Warroad. South Ridge takes on Cherry at 2:30 p.m. and Cherry faces Warroad at 5 p.m. All games are at Stock Field.
“We’ve got a lot of baseball left to play so this is not a defining moment. This is just a great learning opportunity,’’ said Skadsem.
---
Silver Bay 14,
Northeast Range 1, F/5
At Soudan, Silver Bay plated eight runs in the top of the third and cruised to a 14-1 win over the Nighthawks.
Caleb Berry, Isaac Hendrickson, and Mikko Maki each had base knocks for Northeast Range. Elliott Levens took the loss after going three innings, fanning two, walking five and allowing four earned runs on six hits. Hendrickson came on to throw the final two innings. He allowed four earned runs on two hits, walked four and struck out one.
Ero Wallin, Cash Williams and Manor Ollman each had two hits for the Mariners. Walling had a double and three RBI, while Williams and Ollman each had two RBI. Lucas Stadler got the pitching win after going all five innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and walking one.
Northeast Range plays at North Woods Monday.
---
SOFTBALL
Littlefork-Big Falls 16,
Ely 6
At Ely, Sydni Richards led the Timberwolves with a hit and two runs scored, but it wasn’t enough as Littlefork-Big Falls picked up the victory Wednesday, 16-6.
Nissa Thomas earned the win in the circle with a six strikeout, five hit effort. Thomas also helped herself out at the plate, going 3-for-4. Hahner went 2-for-4 for the Vikings.
Ely plays at Floodwood Friday.
