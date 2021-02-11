Hilltoppers on fire from downtown, beat Devils 76-53

VIRGINIA — Trailing by three points at halftime to Duluth Marshall, 26-23, the Virginia boys’ basketball team looked as if a strong defensive outing in the final 18 minutes would get them out of the woods Thursday night at home.
The defensive spark was there for a time, but it eventually gave way to an all-out three point attack from the Hilltoppers as Marshall blew past Virginia to get the win, 76-53.
Duluth Marshall recorded 14 threes in the victory, 10 of which came in the second half. Seven of those 14 three-pointers came from Jasper Timm, who led all scorers with 28 points to lead his squad.
The Hilltoppers started things off with two of those 14 threes with Timm and Brooks Johnson knocking down one apiece to go up 6-0 early on. Virginia’s Mason Carlson responded by driving to the hoop and knocking down a pair of free throws after being fouled along the way.
Marshall’s Oscar Timm recorded a steal and sank the layup to go up 8-2, but Virginia’s Dan Squires hit back-to-back buckets and completed a three point play on the second to keep Virginia close, 8-7.
Neither team managed to find a large spark on offense in the first half, but the Hilltoppers were successful against the numerous defenses the Devils tried against them. Jasper and Oscar Timm, Johnson and Ben Bergeron all got involved in the scoring action as the half progressed, eventually opening up a 25-16 lead on Virginia.
The Blue Devils mounted a late first half response with Dylan Johnson knocking down a floater before Squires got fouled going up for another basket. Squires knocked down both shots to put his team down 6, 26-20.
The Devils grabbed the last shot of the half and Johnson put up a three with about eight seconds to play, knocking it down to cut the deficit in half, Marshall leading 26-23 going into the break.
Virginia came out with a strong defensive intensity to start the second half that looked to make the game competitive until the very end.
Defensive stops and second chance buckets fell the way of Virginia as Squires hit a reverse layup to get things started before Carlson knocked down a jumper to give Virginia their first lead of the night, 27-26.
Jasper Timm hit his first three of the second quarter but Squires got two more buckets in the paint off offensive rebounds to keep the Devils ahead. Marshall responded with another three, this time from Brooks Johnson to go up by one, but a Carlson jumper shifted the lead yet again.
After Nick Peters knocked down one of two free throws, Marshall’s Alex Olson hit a three of his own. But Squires again scored on the putback to make it a 36-35 game in favor of Virginia.
The long range game from Duluth Marshall was just getting started, however, as the Hilltoppers took every open shot they could find to the tune of three straight threes, two from Jasper Timm and one from Johnson. Timm scored two more on a floater in the paint to make it 46-36, forcing a Virginia timeout.
Coming alive late, Peters scored seven of Virginia’s next nine points to make it a four point game at 49-45, but Johnson and then Olson hit threes for Marshall to keep the gap at double digits.
The Devils couldn’t find any more gas in the tank and fell victim to a hot shooting Marshall team that soon ballooned the lead past 20 points. The Hilltoppers eventually came away with the 76-53 win.
Jasper Timm’s 28 fueled the Marshall offense, while Brooks Johnson added 14. Oscar Timm finished with 12 and Bergeron 10.
Virginia was paced by Squires’ 15 points. Carlson added 13 and Peters finished with 12.
The loss drops Virginia to 2-5 on the season. They’ll travel to Hibbing on Tuesday.
DM 26 50 — 76
VHS 23 30 — 53
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 28, Ben Bergeron 10, Mason Boos 4, Brooks Johnson 14, Alex Olson 8, Oscar Timm 12; Three pointers: J. Timm 7, Bergeron 1, Johnson 4, Olson 2; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Dulan Johson 7, Logan Nordby 2, Nick Peters 12, Dan Squires 15, Jack Toman 2, Mason Carlson 13, Noah Mitchell 2; Three pointers: Johnson 1, Carlson 1; Free throws: 9-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81,
Bigfork 26
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers had little trouble Thursday night as they cruised past visiting Bigfork 81-26.
The Rangers were led by Ava Butler’s 23 points. Jordan Zubich finished with 19 points and Sage Ganyo tallied 11.
The Huskies were paced by Natalie Haley with 12 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (6-2) will take on Hill City/Northland next Thursday at home.
BHS 8 18 — 26
MIB 52 29 — 81
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 4, Kristen Grover 6, Natalie Haley 12, Elanor Prato 4; Three pointers: Grover 1, Haley 1; Freee throws: 10-11; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Haley.
Mounain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 19, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 11, Ava Luukkonen 3, Ava Butler 23, Suzy Aubrey 2, Zoe Bialczak 5, Lauren Maki 7; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Ganyo 1, Luukkonen 1, Butler 3, Bialczak 1; Free throws: 12-22; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 55,
Chisholm 44
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team took advantage of the offensive glass in the second half to power past Chisholm, 55-44.
Trailing 23-20 heading into halftime, the Giants got over their slow start with some strength on the boards that helped open up the outside shots according to head coach Chris Whiting.
Kora Forsline led all scorers with 17 points in the win. Hannah Hannuksela finished with 16.
Jordan Temple paced the Bluestreaks with 12.
Mesabi East (4-5) will travel to Greenway on Monday. Chisholm (5-4) will host Northeast Range, also on Monday.
CHS 23 21 — 44
ME 20 35 — 55
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 4, Lola Huhta 8, Sofie Anderson 5, Hannah Kne 7, Jordan Temple 12, Amanda Bjortomt 4, Tresa Baumgard 4; Three pointers: Kne 1, Temple 2; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Baumgard.
Mesabi East: Aaliyah Sahr 7, Alexa Fossell 5, Hannah Hannuksela 16, Kora Forsline 17, Stevie Hakala 2, Lexi Lamppa 2, Maija Hill 6; Three pointers: Hannuksela 2; Free throws: 17-23; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
