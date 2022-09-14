Hilltoppers blank Giants on the pitch

AURORA — The Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team had their hands full Tuesday night in their home matchup with Duluth Marshall.
And while the Giants came out with some solid intensity in the second half, the Hilltoppers wore their defense out quickly, racking up the goals on their way to a 10-0 decision.
The two teams split possession early with the ‘Toppers getting a few shots on Giants goalie Colton Bialke, but the freshman didn’t let anything through in the beginning. Mesabi East, on the other hand, couldn’t manage many shots on net but did threaten in the Marshall end a number of times.
Things tilted heavily in favor of the Hilltoppers just past the 11-minute mark of the game when Briar Mrozik fired one past Bialke to start the scoring. He was assisted on the play by Bowen Linville.
The scoring started to snowball from there as the Hilltoppers kept continuous possession and scored twice more in the next nine minutes. At 17:09, Zach Marshak put Marshall up 2-0 before Linville got his first goal of the night on a direct free kick just past 20 minutes.
What looked like an even game through 10 minutes quickly became a blowout and Marshall didn’t look interested in letting up any time soon.
Lineville added to his stat line 10 minutes later when he got his second past Bialke in a crowded box that made it 4-0 Hilltoppers.
After 40 minutes of play, Marshall held a 4-0 advantage over Mesabi East Area going into the break.
The Giants came out with some extra energy in the second half, playing up-tempo when they had the ball, spending plenty of time deep in Marshall’s end of the field. Nothing could get past Hilltopper goalie Thomas Falgier, however, as he kept a clean sheet with his team looking to extend their lead.
9:35 into the second half, Brendan Friday got the scoring started again with a goal that put his team up five. Less than a minute later, Denzel Majwega fired one past Bialke to make it a 6-0 game.
Majwega and the Hilltoppers kept on the gas pedal, however, as the junior forward recorded the next two goals, scoring again at 17:59 and 24:32 to give himself a hat trick.
Marshall added two more goals before the night ended with Riley Hutchinson scoring at 30:43 before Linville earned himself a hat trick with a third and final goal at 37:27.
The Giants, who had put up some solid defensive performances earlier in the season, were unable to keep that intensity on Tuesday and couldn’t find the back of the net themselves, allowing Marshall to snowball the game as time went on.
Mesabi East Area will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to North Branch.
