Hilltoppers blank Giants on the pitch

Mesabi East’s Alec Troutwine (left) and Cole Layman collide with Marshall’s Bowen Linville as they converge on the ball during Tuesday night’s game in Aurora.

 Mark Sauer

AURORA — The Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team had their hands full Tuesday night in their home matchup with Duluth Marshall.

And while the Giants came out with some solid intensity in the second half, the Hilltoppers wore their defense out quickly, racking up the goals on their way to a 10-0 decision.

