NASHWAUK — With COVID-19 running rampant in November, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz imposed a one-month pause to get the virus under control.
That pause, which is set to expire on Friday at 11:59 p.m., did some good as the number of cases in Minnesota has dropped slightly.
With that in mind, Walz has loosened up some of the restrictions he put forth one month ago. It looks like youth and high school sports will resume on Jan. 4, with practices.
That decision drew a sigh of relief from area coaches and players, and there’s some excitement in the air as there is now a concrete starting date on the table.
“I took the news as good news,” Hibbing boys basketball coach Joel McDonald said. “I was a little worried about the Dec. 21 start. I thought that was too quick, and I thought the Jan. 18 start was too late.
“Hopefully, this middle-of-the-road plan clears the holiday air, and we can get going on Jan. 4, then get the go-ahead for games right after that. Having that decision was something a lot of people appreciated. Now, we can start preparing for our first games around Jan. 15.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin boys basketball coach Kyle Giorgi said there were pros and cons to the decision, but his team is ready to kick off the 2021 season.
“We’re ready to rock-and-roll and start practicing,” Giorgi said. “Now, it’s getting through the holidays, letting them take some time to spend with their families, then we start on Jan. 4.
“Hopefully, we can get through it without any hiccups. It’s out of our hands. We’ll make the best with what we’re given.”
Chisholm girls basketball coach Pam Pioske echoed those sentiments.
“I’m glad that we’re having a season,” Pioske said. “Something is better than nothing. The kids need time to interact with others, and sports has a big impact on life. It’s a great opportunity.
“I was worried that he might shut everything down longer, but with a vaccine coming out, that probably plays a role, too. Hopefully, things will be starting to get back to normal.”
After the initial announcement of the pause, the Minnesota State High School League had proposed three different starting dates, Dec. 21, Jan. 4 or Jan. 18.
Getting things ramped up in five days would have been tough, so starting right after the New Year made the most sense.
“With the holiday, you don’t want your players exposed to family members out of the area, or coming to practice, then bringing it home to a family member,” Giorgi said. “This will alleviate some of those extra headaches for families.
“It’s only two more weeks. We want to get started, but I think everyone will be ready to go on Jan. 4.”
Pioske would have preferred to start on the Dec. 21, but she knows everyone has a different takes on that opinion.
“People are getting bored sitting in their homes, but as a community, we need to do what we need to do for each other,” Pioske said.
Like most area teams, Giorgi said his team has been meeting virtually, going over some X’s and O’s stuff, along with setting preseason goals and things of that nature.
“It’s a lot of things like that to help us be ready to go when we do get started,” Giorgi said. “We wanted to stay connected, stay focused and make sure our grades are where they need to be.
“We want everyone as mentally prepared as best we can.”
Other than unpacking some equipment, McDonald said his team is prepared for practice to start.
“In some weird way, we’re more ready than usual,” McDonald said. “With how much film we’ve watched since that week of Thanksgiving, mentally, we’re in a good spot once we get to the gym.
“We’re doing well with our mental approach. I like where we’re at right now.”
Giorgi and Pioske said their players have been handling it well.
“They’re doing fine,” Pioske said. “They understand the situation. They want to play, but at times, I think the parents are more concerned about it than the kids are.”
Giorgi has been happy with his players’ attitudes.
“Especially with how far the season has been pushed back,” Giorgi said. “They want to play. We wanted to play 26 games, like in a normal season, but now that it’s gone from a 15-week to a 13-week season, we may have to potentially cut some games.
“At this point, we’ll take what we can get.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.