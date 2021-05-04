Cloquet 5,
Virginia 3
At Cloquet, the Blue Devils battled the Lumberjacks -- a Section 7AAA school -- for seven innings before eventually falling, 5-3.
Cloquet got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first after stealing home and added an unearned run in the third to go ahead 2-0.
The Blue Devils didn’t let that bother them and bounced back in the fifth inning to get key hits by Kylie Baranzelli and Chance Colbert, which each drove in runs for a 2-2 tie going to the bottom of the fifth.
Cloquet took the lead for good in their half of the fifth. After a hit batter and a strikeout, there was an error and a two-run Lumberjack home run to make it 5-2 after five complete.
The Blue Devils added a run in the seventh with two outs as Colbert and Hailey Chavers each got singles and Elsie Hyppa reached on an error. Jayda Westerbur then drew a walk to force in a Virginia run to cut the deficit to 5-3. However, that’s where the rally would end as a Blue Devil ground out ended the contest.
Seventh-grader Ayla Lokken started and pitched for strong innings for the Devils. She allowed two runs (one unearned) on two hits, fanned two and walked four. Grace Phenning came on in relief to pitch the next 2/3 of an inning and Allison Fink tossed the final 1 2/3 frames.
Colbert ended up going 2-for-3, while three other Blue Devils added hits.
Head coach Bob Cohan said it was a “very good softball game. We played the AAA school about as well as we could. We had a chance at the end when we loaded the bases and just couldn’t push across a couple more runs. The kids played hard’’ and “never quit’’ after falling behind 5-2. “They still had a chance to pull it out’’ after scoring one in the seventh.
Virginia plays Thursday at Greenway.
International Falls 10,
Ely 8
At International Falls, the Timberwolves held a 8-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth before the Broncos rallied to score the last 10 runs for a 10-8 victory.
Ely was led by Sydni Richards with four RBI, along with Charly Flom and Kate Coughlin, each with two hits.
Kale Taylor and Gracie Swenson led International Falls with two hits apiece, while Swenson got the pitching win with seven strikeouts. The Broncos scored eight runs in the fifth and added in the sixth to get the win.
International Falls 11,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 1
At International Falls, the Rangers couldn’t muster up enough offense as they fell to International Falls 11-1.
Starting MI-B pitcher Brant Tiedeman took the loss on the mound working four innings. Rylan Niska and Damian Tapio both finished 1-3 at the plate.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls on Thursday.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 9
North Woods 5
At Cook, Cece Schneider struck out 11 Grizzlies on the way to her complete game win as Mountain Iron-Buhl downed North Woods 9-5 Monday evening.
Leading in the circle, Schneider finished the day giving up just four hits in seven innings of work while the Rangers offense gave her a solid lead to work with.
Desi Milton finished the day 3-4 with a double and two RBIs. Elle Otto was 4-5 with two RBIs. Alix Swanson ended the day 2-3 with an RBI and Aaliyah Barfield finished 2-4.
Head coach Jesse White said it was a solid game both offensively and defensively from his team.
“We had good defense and pitching the whole game,” White said. “We ended up getting a lot of good at bats from the back half of the lineup. Some good hits and good bunts that loaded up the bases for the top of our order to bring home and they came through.”
MI-B (5-5) will host Northeast Range Wednesday at 4 p.m. and will then take on Nashwauk-Keewatin immediately following that game.
Moose Lake/Willow River 11,
Eveleth-Gilbert 1 F/5
At Moose Lake, the Golden Bears ran into another tough team Monday as they fell to hosting Moose Lake/Willow River 11-1 in five innings.
Anna Beaudette led E-G with a pair of hits with Lydia Delich, Ava Thompson, Afton Roberts and Marissa Anderson all collecting hits as well.
Head coach Paula Dundas complimented the Rebels and said her squad weren’t able to score in key situations to extend the game.
“They’re a good squad,” Dundas said. “They hit the ball well and made solid plays all around. We hit the ball a bit but we could only push one run across with the bases loaded in the first. Later in the game we had runners on second and third with one out and couldn’t push anything across. That made it tough for us.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action today when they host International Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.