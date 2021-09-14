HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday.
Cloquet came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, scoring five first-half goals en route to an 8-0 victory over the Bluejackets at Vic Power Field.
Cloquet got three goals from Kiley Issendorf and two from Alexa Snesrud, and only one from two-time all-state player Katie Turner to improve to 5-1 on the season.
“We feel OK,” Cloquet coach Dustin Randall said. “The team has been doing well. It’s been a weird week coming back to school, but we’ll take it.”
The Lumberjacks would get the first goal of the game just 4:12 into the opening half when Avery Carlson found the back of the net.
Snesrud followed at 7:07 and it was 2-0.
“It’s nice to get on the board early,” Randall said. “It changes the game. I don’t know if it takes a little bit of the fire out of them if they feel like they’re scoring too easy right away. We were fighting that a little bit, staying focused and keeping our game plan.
“It’s nice to get goals early. They change games, and soccer games, for sure.”
Issendorf got her first goal at 15:32. Her second goal came at 32:03.
Kate Conway finished the first-half scoring at 37:30.
According to Randall, his teams’ speed was responsible for those goals.
“You can either defend it, or you can’t,” Randall said. “We’ve got a two-time all-state player, and a bunch of goals coming back from previous seasons.”
Defensively, the Bluejackets couldn’t keep up.
“Defensively, we were unaware,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jeffrey Neist said. “Our ability to adapt to how the rhythm of the game is, is not good. That is something we can practice a little bit, but they should have been something that was taught long before they got to high school.
“In two weeks, I promise the girls that we are all going to know exactly what we’re supposed to be doing. As long as we know exactly what we’re supposed to be doing, another 8-0 loss will not happen.”
In the second half, Cloquet got goals from Turner at 46:13, Issendorf at 64:28 and Sensrud at 68:52 to end the scoring.
Randall didn’t have a problem keeping his team focused.
“They are a motivated bunch, a good group,” Randall said. “We set some goals here that we’re trying to accomplish, and we went from there.”
Hibbing/Chsholm wasn’t able to generate much offense. Lumberjack goalkeeper Katelyn Olson didn’t record a single save.
The Bluejackets had to concentrate on defense so much that they couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.
“Because there’s so much pressure going on our defense, it is impossible for us to get the ball to our forwards and give them a chance,” Neist said. “The times that we do get the ball to our forwards, we’ve had opportunities.
“That’s what I tried to tell them. Hope is not lost by a long shot. There is hope. I’ve seen great things, but we need to fine tune those things.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Aella White had 16 saves.
CHS 5 3 — 8
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. C, Avery Carlson (Macava Smith), 4:12; 2. C, Alexa Snesrud, 7:07; 3. C, Kiley Issendforf (Snesrud), 15:32; 4. C, Issendorf (Carlson), 32:03; 5. C, Kate Conway, 37:30.
Second Half — 6. C, Kate Turner (Smith), 46:13; 7. C, Issendorf (Emmie Doesken), 64:28; 8. C, Snesrud (Carlson), 68:52.
Goalie Saves — Cloquet, Katelyn Olson 0; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White 16.
