VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys’ basketball team had some players step up in a big way on Friday night as the Blue Devils beat visiting Mesabi East 69-51 in a Section 7AA contest.
“It was a nice game for us tonight,” head coach Derek Aho said. “We played with energy out there and had some confidence where we needed it.”
Mesabi East grabbed an early 2-0 lead when senior Kaid Kuter hit a jumper. The Blue Devils picked up their first point of the game when Gavin Dahl hit a free throw. Zane Lokken then hit a jumper to cut the Giants lead to one, 4-3.
The teams traded buckets until the Blue Devils picked up their first lead of the game when Dahl hit a jumper that gave the Blue Devils a 7-6 lead. Following a time out Dahl hit a three-pointer to make it a 10-6 Virginia lead.
Cody Fallstrom hit a jumper for Mesabi East to cut the Virginia lead down but the Devils kept scoring. A Dahl free throw followed by a Lokken layup made it a 13-8 Blue Devils lead.
The Giants fought back with a couple shots of their own before Hayden Sampson made a layup to make it a 15-14 contest. That would be as close as the Giants would get the rest of the contest.
The Blue Devils led 33-25 at the end of the first half. Lokken led the Blue Devils with 10 points in the half, while Fallstrom led the Giants with 12 points.
The second half turned out to be a Casey Aune three-point shooting show. The sophomore nailed six three-pointers on his way to 21 points.
“He was really shooting well tonight,” Aho said. “He was feeling it out there.”
The closest the Giants could get in the second half was when Sampson made a bucket and was fouled.
He added the free throw and the Blue Devils lead was down to six, 41-35.
The Virginia lead was brought back up to 12 points after Aune hit a pair of three-pointers and Noah Mitchell added a layup. The Giants tried to get back in the game but time just ran out on them.
Kuter hit a pair of jumpers but a pair of Mitchell layups put the lead back to 18 points as time ran out.
Aune’s 21 led the Devils while Lokken finished the game with 16 and Dahl added 12 for the Blue Devils.
Fallstrom led the Giants with 17, while Sampson chipped in 13.
Mesabi East (4-9) will host Bigfork on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (5-12) will travel to Grand Rapids on Monday.
“That’s going to be a tough one,” Aho said. “We are playing good ball right now.”
ME 25 26 — 51
VHS 33 36 — 69
Mesabi East: Jack Ribich 3, Brayden Leffel 5, Kaid Kuter 11, Ethan Sickel 2, Cody Fallstrom 17, Hayden Sampson 13; Three pointers: Ribich 1, Leffel 1, Kuter 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Zane Lokken 16, Gavin Dahl 12, Casey Aune 21, Alex Engrav 5, Noah Mitchell 9, Ryan Herberg 6; Three pointers: Aune 6, Lokken 1, Dahl 1; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Herberg.
Ely 66,
Littlefork-Big Falls 28
At Ely, the Timberwolves cruised to a win on Friday night, downing visiting Littlefork-Big Falls 66-28.
The Ely boys were led by Joey Bianco’s 31 points. Harry Simons added 16 for the Timberwolves.
The Vikings were paced by Brayden Maish’s 13 points.
Ely (10-6) will host Eveleth-Gilbert Friday evening.
LBF 9 19 — 28
Ely 33 33 — 66
Littlefork-Big Falls: Tommy Larson 5, Wyatt Hell 8, Brayden Maish 13, Owen Erickson 2; Three pointers: Larson 1, Maish 1; Free throws: 2-8; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Jake Cochran 4, Joey Bianco 31, Harry Simons 16, Gunnar Hart 4, Mason Davis 4, Caid Chittum 3, Jason Kerntz 4; Three pointers: Simons 3, Chittum 1, Bianco 1; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Duluth Marshall 81,
North Woods 68
At Duluth, the North Woods boys’ basketball team had issues with covering Duluth Marshall’s Jasper Timm, who poured in 33 points to lead the Hilltoppers past the Grizzlies, 81-68.
North Woods finished with four players in double figures with TJ Chiabotti leading the way with 18. Brenden Chiabotti had 14, Jonah Burnett finished with 13 and Jared Chiabotti added 12.
Timm’s 33 led the Marshall scoring efforts while Brooks Johnson added 16. Ben Bergeron chipped in with 15.
North Woods (10-4) will host Greenway on Friday.
NW 34 34 — 68
DM 45 36 — 81
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 14, Jared Chiabotti 12, TJ Chiabotti 18, Davis Kleppe 6, Jonah Burnett 13, Jake Panichi 1, Alex Hartway 4; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 4, Kleppe 2, Burnett 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 33, Carter Boos 3, Ben Bergeron 15, Mason Boos 8, Brooks Johnson 16, Alex Olson 6; Three pointers: Timm 5, C. Boos 1, Bergeron 2, Johnson 1, Olson 2; Free throws: 14-20; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Greenway 73,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 57
At Coleraine, Greenway and Nashwauk-Keewatin were locked in a tight battle at halftime with the Raiders leading 33-30. The second half was all Greenway, however, as they downed the Spartans 73-53.
Mathias Macknight led all scorers in the contest with 30 points for the Raiders. Grant Hansen added 24.
Gaige Waldvogel paced N-K in the loss with 23 points including five made threes. Marcus Moore finished with 13.
Greenway (8-9) will travel to North Woodson Friday. Nashwauk-Keewatin (7-8) will host Hill City on Tuesday.
NK 30 27 — 57
GHS 33 40 — 73
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Wadvogel 23, Marcus Moore 13, Justice Rebrovich 7, Conner Perryman 3, Brody Erickson 7, Daniel Olson 4; Three pointers: Waldvogel 5, Moore 1, Perryman 1; Free throws: 12-20; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Greenway: Westin Smith 4, Grant Hansen 24, Mathias Macknight 30, Grant Rychart 6, Tyler Swedeen 8; Three pointers: Smith 1, Hansen 2, Rychart 2; Free throws: 20-29; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cherry 64,
Pine River-Backus 58
At Cherry, the Tigers found themselves up 12 at the break but that didn’t stop Pine River Backus from working their way back into the game in the second half.
In the end, the Cherry girls’ basketball team escaped with the 64-58 win.
Faith Zganjar poured in 24 points for the Tigers in the win. Lauren Staples finished with 12. Mackenna Ridge chipped in with 10.
Ramsey Tulenchik led all scorers in the contest for PR-B, tallying 27 points. Claire Dahl tallied 11.
Cherry (11-6) will host Mountain Iron-Buhl on Thursday.
PRB 22 36 — 58
CHS 34 30 — 64
Pine River-Backus: Cate Travis 9, Caden Borman 5, Ramsey Tulenchik 27, Claire Dahl 11, Emily Hanneken 6; three pointers: Travis 2, Borman 1, Dahl 2, Hanneken 2; Free throws: 9-20; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Travis, Tulenchik.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 10, Lauren Staples 12, Anna Serna 2, Kaylynn Coppo 2, Faith Zganjar 24, Rylee Mancina 9, Jillian Sadjak 3; Three pointers: Ridge 2, Staples 1, Zganjar 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Minnehaha United 8
Rock Ridge 3
At Virginia, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team hung tough through one period with Minnehaha United on Friday, but the Redhawks pulled away in the second and third to get the win 8-3.
Ayla Troutwine etched a hat trick for Rock Ridge, beginning with a goal at 4:24 in the first period that knotted things up, 1-1. She was assisted by Jennie Krause on the play.
Later down 3-1, Troutwine got another one past Minnehaha netminder Greta Magnuson with an unassisted goal at 12:50.
Troutwine closed out the Rock Ridge scoring at 10:27 in the second period with a shorthanded, unassisted goal that made it 6-3 in favor of the Redhawks.
Wolverines goalie Daisy Andrews stopped 38 shots in the loss.
Rock Ridge will close out their regular season on Friday when they travel to North Shore.
MU 4 2 2 — 8
RR 2 1 0 — 3
First Period
1, M, Amelie Chatters (Mary Lynn), 3:47; 2, R, Ayla Troutwine (Jennie Krause, 4:24; 3, M, Lucie Bond (Charlotte Goings), 6:23; 4, M, Ava Wasserman (unassisted), 10:45; 5, R, Ayla Troutwine (unassisted), 12:50; 6, M, Wasserman (Bond), 15:10.
Second Period
7, M, Bond (Heidi Deuel, Wasserman), SH, 1:18; 8, M, Lauren Frenkel (unassisted), 7:45; 9, R, Troutwine (unassisted), SH, 10:27.
Third Period
10, M, Goings (Bond), 2:41; 11, M, Bond (Wasserman), SH, 9:26.
Goalie saves: Greta Magnuson, MU, 8-5-5—18; Daisy Andrews, RR, 7-17-14—38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.