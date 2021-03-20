Hibbing's Stenson wins state title; 'Jackets, Wolverines, Giants swimmers earn medals

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday was quite a day for Iron Range swimmers at the State Class A Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota pool.
Hibbing’s William Stenson led the way with a state championship in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.37, which was 45/100ths of a second better than his seed time.
The Bluejackets also came away with four medalists (top eight), while Rock Ridge earned four more and Mesabi East picked up another.
The Rock Ridge 400 freestyle relay (Gunnar George, Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Leif Sundquist) finished in fourth place after stopping the clock in 3:13.15, which was 8/100ths faster than their seed time.
The Hibbing 200 medley relay (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, Stenson, Cooper Emerson) finished in 138.16 to capture fourth place, while their 200 freestyle relay (Pocquette, Ben Phillips, Stenson, Emerson) also grabbed fourth in 1:28.11.
The Rock Ridge 200 freestyle relay of George, Bird, Nathan Spiering and Sundquist, meanwhile, tied for fifth with a time of 1:28.49.
Pacing Mesabi East was junior Logan Schroeder, who touched fifth in the 100 backstroke after stopping the clock at 52.02 seconds, which was more than one second better than his seed time.
The Range had a pair earn medalist honors in the 50 freestyle, as well. Hibbing’s Emerson was the highest finisher as he came home seventh with a time of 21.92 (22.04 seed time). George was just 1/100th of a second behind back in eighth place in 21.93 (22.01 seed time).
Another eighth-place finisher and medalist was Rock Ridge senior Cameron Johnson, who stopped the clock at 4:54.03, which was more than three seconds better than his seed time.
Junior Emerson earned another medal after touching eighth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.02.
Freshman George was just 19/100ths of a second from grabbing some more hardware in the 100 butterfly. His time of 53.33 was good for ninth place.
Finishing in 10th place in the 200 freestyle was Rock Ridge’s Johnson with a time of 1:47.38.
The Wolverines also got points (top 16) from Sundquist and Bird, who finished 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
Mesabi East put some more points on the board as the 200 freestyle relay (Schroeder, Jamie Hill, isak Schroeder, Carter Steele) put down a time of 1:31.96 for the 12th spot and the 200 medley relay squad of Schroeder, Hill, Cole Layman and Steele finished in 1:43.21, which was good for 14th.
Hill also captured 13th place in the 100 breaststroke after putting down a time of 1:02.69 and his teammate Owen Engel scored as well after taking 15th in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.79.
Other area finishes included:
200 freestyle: Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 17th, 1:50.57; Bird, Rock Ridge, 18th, 1:51.18.
100 breaststroke: Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 18th, 1:04.52.
50 freestyle: Nathan Spiering, Rock Ridge, 20th place, 23.28.
100 backstroke: Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 20th, 58.43.
