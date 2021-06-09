CLOQUET — Julia Gherardi placed first in the pole vault and will advance to state during the Section 7AA Track and Field Meet held Wednesday at Bromberg Field.
Gherardi cleared the bar at a height 12-feet-7-inches, which is a new 7AA record. The previous mark was 12-3, set in 2019 by Char Merke.
That would be the only Hibbing athlete to advance to state, but Ayva Burkes placed third in the 400 to just miss out.
The 4x400 relay team of Burkes, Jorie Anderson, Gianna Figeroua and Emery Maki was third as well.
The 4x800 relay team of Abigail Theien, Ali Bretto, Figeroua and Anderson was fourth.
Other Bluejacket results were as follows:
100 — 28. Kloie Piekarski; 29. Claire Rewertz; 34. Lily Lantz.
200 — 11. Brynn Babich; 29. Piekarski; 32. Lantz.
400 — 5. Emery Maki; 22. Abigail Theien.
800 — 14. Cassidy Koski; 33. Sabine Wetzel.
1600 — 24. Alizah Langner; 32. Courtney Massich.
3200 — 20. Jocelyn Strukel; 24. Miriam Milani.
100 hurdles — 14. Haley Hawkinson; 23. Geli Stenson; 36. Shelby Hughes.
300 hurdles — 12. Stenson; 36. Hughes; 37. Luciana Bretto.
4x100 — 16. Desiree DiIorio, Tamara Gosser, Sydney Tichy, Sophia Halter, Brielle Babich, Emma Burkes.
4x200 — 10. Lantz, Rewertz, Piekarski, Brynn Babich, Koski.
High jump — 22. Symone Perez.
Pole vault — 16. Mileena Sladek.
Long jump — 10. Hawkinson; 35. Rewertz.
Triple jump — 21. Tara Hertling; 31. Samantha Strukel.
Shot put — 14. Emma Carlson; 37. Isabelle Walto; 38. Kiaja Simpson.
Discus — 34. Carlson; 39. Simpson; 40. Walto.
