Hibbing's Brown joins 1,000-point club

HIBBING — In the hallway by the Lincoln Elementary School Auditorium, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald has placed every-single record since the inception of Bluejacket basketball.
One of those lists is the 1,000-point club, and only 12 names grace that distinction.
Hibbing senior Mayson Brown has always admired the names on that board. He’s either watched some of them play or played alongside them, hoping that one day, his name would appear on that list.
On Feb. 12, against North Branch, Brown etched his name into Bluejacket history, knocking down 20 points, including his 1,000th point to join that elite group of Hibbing players.
Those players include Jay Cary (1,651), Luke Lundell (1,494), Milan Knezovich (1,476), Nick Theising (1,470), Ayden McDonald (1,338), Frank Russ 1,231), Travis Carruth (1,1182), John Retica (1,181), Ezra Coughlin (1,142), Kevin McHale (1,054), Dylan Takkunen (1,049) and Connor Perry (1,034)
“That’s a crazy, crazy milestone,” Brown said. “As a kid who has grown up around most of those guys, with six of them having been in my time here, it’s cool being in a group that have been your role models and remembering those games.
“I remember when Connor hit his from logo range. Those are memories that have sat with me forever. To be able to be in that group of guys is special for me.”
That’s one of the reasons McDonald put those numbers up. He wanted to give his players something to shoot for.
Brown was hoping that one day his name would be on that board. It took years of hard work, but he has accomplished that feat.
“That’s been a goal of mine since I could walk,” Brown said. “Basketball is the biggest part of my life. Getting 1,000 points isn’t everything, but it’s a huge part of it. It’s a huge milestone for me.”
Brown’s ability to shoot the rock hasn’t come by accident.
“Mayson is a gym rat,” McDonald said. “He’s the kind of kid that has been inspired by the record list out in the hallway. You try to build that connection between the past and the present.
“That’s the way I grew up, and I’m trying to get some of that here, too. Mayson has been inspired by that. He’s spent a lot of time in this place, and put a lot of time into his game, particularly into his shooting.”
A majority of Brown’s points have come from beyond the 3-point line. It’s not a high-percentage shot, but Brown makes it look easy.
He will finish his Bluejacket career as one Hibbing’s top 3-point shooters.
“It’s all about the time I’ve put into it,” Brown said. “The biggest part of shooting is being confident. It’s you’re not confident, it’s not going in. Growing up around the gym, Ayden and I have put in a ridiculous amount of hours, just shooting.
“For me, it’s like, ‘Go do your thing.’”
McDonald knows a little bit about shooting and scoring. He knows what it takes to step up and shoot with confidence.
“It’s reps, like it is with everything else,” McDonald said. “You get there because of the reps you put in, and the time you spend working on that release and building that confidence.
“It’s a credit to the time he’s put in, and the guys he’s played with. You still have to make the shots, but this is an end result of being a guy who’s lived in the gym.”
Brown gives his current and former teammates a lot of credit for hitting this mark.
“They’ve played a huge part in it,” Brown said. “Ayden is nationally ranked for assists per game, and one of the best passers I’ve seen or played against or with. Tre, Eli, Parker and Jack, we’ve played together since we could basically walk.
“Those guys have helped me a lot.”
Brown, in turn, has helped his teammates succeed, too.
“When you look at our past with our recent 3-point shooters, going back to Jay, Luke, Tre and Ayden, we have had guys that have benefitted from the attention everybody else gets,” McDonald said. “Mayson has benefitted from that.
“Growing up as a younger guy, a lot of the attention was on a guy like Luke. Now, Mayson is the guy that allows other people to get good looks because of the attention he gets. It’s a thing that goes full circle.”
Don’t think Brown is a one-dimensional player. He isn’t.
“He’s developed an ability to get to the rim,” McDonald said. “He’s worked hard on his strength. His point total is indicative of a combination of a lot of those things. It’s a credit to him, and a lot of the work he has put in as well.”
That work came to fruition against North Branch. He was 17 points shy of that mark entering the game, but that was the furthest thing on his mind.
“We had Minnehaha the next day at home, but for me, if I got it that night, ‘Awesome,’” Brown said. “Getting it against a nationally-ranked team with the No. 1 recruit in the nation, that would have been phenomenal, too.
“It was just, ‘Go play. You’re going to get it eventually.’”
Brown didn’t realize he had passed the mark
“In the heat of the game, it didn’t hit me right away, but on the bus ride home, it was, ‘Dang,’” Brown said. “Like I said, growing up and seeing those guys — Travis, Ezra, Ayden and Luke — those are all guys that I modeled my game after.
“To be in a group with those caliber guys is cool.”
With that weight lifted off of Brown’s shoulders, he can now concentrate on helping his team get to their ultimate goal — state.
“It was kind of nerve racking, but now that it’s done, it’s like the rest of the season, just go play,” Brown said. “We want to focus on playoffs and a state-tournament run. That’s the big thing for us this year, the state tournament.”
