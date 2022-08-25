IBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team is 11 matches into the 2022 season, and Bluejacket coach Gary Conda is pleased with the progress his team has made since last weekend.

Hibbing pulled out three victories Thursday traveling to Grand Rapids to beat the Lightning 6-1 at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts, then the Bluejackets came home to beat St. Francis 6-1 and Blaine 5-2 at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

