IBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team is 11 matches into the 2022 season, and Bluejacket coach Gary Conda is pleased with the progress his team has made since last weekend.
Hibbing pulled out three victories Thursday traveling to Grand Rapids to beat the Lightning 6-1 at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts, then the Bluejackets came home to beat St. Francis 6-1 and Blaine 5-2 at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Hibbing is now 9-2 on the season.
Against Grand Rapids/Greenway, Hibbing got singles wins from Mercedes Furin over Taryn Hamling, 6-2, 6-7, 10-7; Claire Rewertz over Mary Pierce, 6-2, 6-0; and Bella Vincent over Lindsey Tulla, 6-0, 6-1.
The Lightning’s lone singles win came from Charlotte Moss over Aune Boben, 5-7 6-4, 10-7.
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Opan Valeri over Hannah LaFrenier and Carolina Ahcan, 6-3, 6-0; Heidi Rasch and Bella Jaynes over Quinn Cargill and Allyssa Ohman, 6-1, 6-0; and Erin McCormick and Ava Bougalis over Emma Moran and Ava Staskivige, 6-1, 6-2.
“It was important for the seeding part of it,” Conda said. “We played well. We didn’t over-hit the ball. Strategy was happening on the court. We were moving it around. There were no free points.
“We made them earn every-single point. The match actually lasted longer than the score indicated. Some of the sets that we won 6-1 or 6-2, took a while because they had to hit a lot of balls to win. They didn’t quit.”
Against the Saints, Sullivan beat Callly Peterson at No. 1, 6-1, 6-0; Rewertz downhat ed Macy Hass, 6-0, 6-1; Vincent beat Maya Brawmen, 6-0, 6-1; and Rasch beat Mayah Karshbaum, 7-5, 2-6, 10-1.
In doubles, Furin and Valeri beat Josie Lupinek and Alexa Skogquist 6-2, 6-7, 10-4; and Bougalis and Jaynes beat Marissa Miller and Annika Hansen, 6-3, 6-2.
St. Francis’ lone win came from Makenna Sanders and Grace Kronbach, who beat Boben and Brylee Conda 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
Conda has seen improvement in both his singles players and doubles tandems.
“In singles, we’re starting to understand the transition game,” Conda said. “We’re coming forward on short balls. We’re starting to catch on a little bit to that. We’re not tough at the net, yet, in hitting overheads, but we’ll add that to it soon.
“In doubles, far better in terms of getting together as a team. We’re pressing more at the net. They’re starting to believe that it works. It always takes a while for doubles players to figure out they can win from up there.”
Against the Bengals, Hibbing got singles wins from Rewertz over Katelyn Wozniak, 6-1, 6-1; Vincent over Kate Vetsch, 6-1, 6-0; and Boben over Maria Guse, 6-0, 6-0.
Molly Garber beat Furin 6-2, 6-2 for Blaine’s lone singles win.
In doubles, Sullivan and Valeri downed Allie Halseth and Mara Holle, 6-4, 6-2; and Rasch and Jaynes beat Morgan Keller and Katelyn Way, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Audrey Brown and Andrea Shogren downed McCormick and Bougalis, 6-3, 6-3.
The Bluejackets will be on the road today to take on Bemidji, then they will scrimmage Crookston before taking part in the Crookston Invite. Saturday.
Hibbing 6, St. Francis 1
Singles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Cally Peterson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Macy Hass, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Maya Brawmen, 6-0 6-1; No. 4 — Heidi Rasch, H, def. Mayah Karshbaum, 7-5, 2-6, 10-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Mercedes Furin-Opal Valeri, H, def. Josie Lupinek-Alexa Skogquist, 6-2, 6-7, 10-4; No. 2 — Makenna Sanders-Grace Kronbach, SF, def. Aune Boben-Brylee Conda, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6; No. 3 — Ava Bougalis-Bella Jaynes, H, def. Marissa Miller-Annika Hansen, 6-3, 6-2.
Hibbing 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Singles: No. 1 — Furin, H, def. Taryn Hamling, 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 10-7; No. 2 — Rewertz, H, Mary Pierce, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Vincent, H, def. Lindsey Tulla, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GR, def. Boben, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sullivan-Valeri, H, def. Hannah LaFrenier-Carolina Ahcan, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 — Rasch-Jaynes, H, def. Quinn Cargill-Allyssa Ohman, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Erin McCormick-Bougalis, H, def. Emma Maorn-Ava Staskivige, 6-1, 6-2.
Hibbing 5, Blaine 2
Singles: No. 1 — Molly Garber, B, def. Furin, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Rewertz, H, def. Katelyn Wozniak, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Vincent, H, def. Kate Vetsch, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Boben, H, def. Maria Guse, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sullivan-Valeri, H, def. Allie Halseth-Mara Holle, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Rasch-Jaynes, H, def. Morgan Keller-Katelyn Way, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8; No. 3 — Audrey Brown-Andrea Shogren, B, def. McCormick-Bougalis, 6-3, 6-3.
