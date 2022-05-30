CLOQUET — The last time the Hibbing High School softball team met Cloquet, the Lumberjacks came away with an 11-1 victory.
The Bluejackets were looking forward to a return engagement with Cloquet, but the only time that could take place was in the Section 7AAA Playoffs.
Hibbing got that chance Saturday, and this time, the Bluejackets turned the tables on the Lumberjacks.
Hibbing put together a four-run fifth inning, then rode the pitching of Aune Boben to a 4-2 victory over Cloquet in an elimination game at Braun Park.
The Bluejackets will now play today against North Branch, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in Chisago Lakes.
According to Hibbing coach Kadee Vesledahl, Hibbing got the matchup it wanted.
“We expected Cloquet, and we wanted Cloquet,” Vesledahl said. “We wanted to get some redemption. When Aune (Boben) is on, she’s unstoppable. She only walked one batter, and she doesn’t give up many hits.
“We had that one big inning. We played their small-ball game, and we won.”
Cloquet starting pitcher Allie Jones limited Hibbing to just three hits over the first four innings.
Emma Kivela and Megan Bussey hit back-to-back singles in the first inning, then Ayva Terzich singled in the second inning.
From there, Jones retired the next six hitters she faced until that fateful fifth inning.
“Offensively, we told them the adjustments we needed to make from the North Branch game,” Vesledahl said. “We had to put the ball on the ground. We had too many flyouts. We had to make them make a play.
“We needed that one big break in that one big inning. We got it.”
Terzich started the inning with a walk, then Monroe Rewertz bunted and after an error, Terzich was on third and Rewertz reached base.
Bella Scaia grounded out, scoring Terzich and sending Rewertz to third. Jenna Sacco laid down a delayed squeeze bunt, scoring Rewertz.
Boben reached on an error, scoring Sacco, then with two out, Megan Bussey singled home Boben for the fourth run of the inning.
Boben was just as tough on the Lumberjacks, getting out of one-out jam in the second before settling in and retiring eight-straight batters through the fifth and part of the sixth inning.
It was in the sixth when Cloquet was finally able to get on the board.
With one out, Brynn Martin walked, then Reona Diver singled. Carly Johnson singled home a run. Diver would score when Jones reached on an error.
Cloquet would threaten in the bottom of the seventh when Dana Jones doubled, with one out. Martin was hit by a pitch. Boben struck out the next hitter, but Johnson walked to load the bases.
Boben was able to get the final out on a pop out to third to end the game and keep the Bluejackets alive in the tournament.
“Aune stayed calm,” Vesledahl said. “Maddie (St. George) called a timeout and said let’s make a play with two outs. She got that pop up to Emma and everybody went crazy.”
Boben finished with a five-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Jones gave up eight hits, while striking out two and walking one.
Bussey had two hits for Hibbing.
Now, the Bluejackets get a rematch with the Vikings, who beat Hibbing 2-0 in a first-round game.
“We had a pitcher’s duel with them in the last game,” Vesledahl said. “If we don’t make any errors, we win. We had a few hits against them, but we had so many flyouts. We have to put the ball on the ground.”
