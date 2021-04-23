Hibbing wins 2-of-3 at IRC softball tourney

BOVEY — The Hibbing High School softball team ran into some adversity, but they responded well to it.
The Bluejackets did suffer their first loss of the season, falling 6-5 to Greenway, but they responded with a 15-0 win over Silver Bay, then they came away with a 9-0 win over Deer River at the Iron Range Conference Tournament held Friday.
The Raiders, Hibbing, Mariners and Warriors all played in Bovey, while Grand Rapids, Chisholm, Mesabi East and International Falls played in Grand Rapids in the eight-team event.
For Hibbing, it was a good learning experience, especially the loss to the Raiders.
“There was some adverse weather and some things that happened that happen in softball games,” Terzich said. “We battled back and made a game of it. Aune (Boben) threw another stellar game.
“Give Greenway credit. They hit the ball. They’re a good-hitting team, but at the end of the day, we have to do the same. We have to be ready.”
The Bluejackets had their hitting shoes on in the first inning as Megan Bussey singled, then with one out, Maddie St., George singled, then when the ball was thrown away for an error, Bussey scored to make it 1-0.
Jacie Clusiau singled, and St. George came around to score on another Greenway error.
Monroe Rewertz had a double during the rally, but Hibbing had a runner thrown out at third to take away a bigger inning.
“The 2-0 lead was great,” Terzich said. “We had a couple of mental errors and missed some key hits, otherwise it’s 4-0. The girls have to understand that it’s that close, that simple.
“If we can do those things, we’re better off for it.”
Greenway came back with three runs in the first as Claire Vekich hit an RBI triple. She scored on a single by Kennedy Hanson, then Hannah Anderson hit an RBI single.
That hitting continued in the second as Ava Johnson singled and would eventually score on a passed ball. Lexi Hammer singled and would score on an error to make it 5-2, then Hanson singled home a run to give the Raiders a 6-2 lead.
The Bluejackets were now under the gun for the first time this season, so it was time to respond.
Hibbing couldn’t get anything going against Raider starting pitcher Miranda Gernander in the second and third innings, but in the fourth, Emma Kivela was hit-by-a-pitch, took third on a single by Reese Aune, then scored on a single by Bella Scaia.
In the fifth, Boben reached on a bunt single, stole second, then scored when Jacie Clusiau doubled. Clusiau took third on a single by Monroe Rewertz, then Ayva Terzich hit an RBI groundout to make it 6-5.
“I liked the resiliency of the girls,” Terzich said. “They kept battling. You could see that they got down in that second inning. They were down 6-2, then it was 6-3, 6-4, 6-5. The excitement starts coming back.
“That’s the importance of it, to pick it up in the third inning and not go one, two, three. You have to realize that in every inning, you can score. Put the bat on the ball.”
Boben settled down and only allowed five hits over the next four Greenway innings, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.
Clusiau singled with two out in the seventh, but Gernander got the next hitter to ground out to preserve the victory.
Boben worked six innings, allowing 11 hits, striking out eight and walking two.
Gernander gave up 10 hits in seven innings. She fanned two and walked one.
Hibbing 15,
Silver Bay 0
BOVEY — The Bluejackets rebounded with 16 hits against the Mariners, winning in a game shortened to four innings due to the 15-run rule.
Terzich liked the way his team responded after that loss to Greenway.
“They came back,” Terzich said. “It was a tough loss against them, but they came back and hit the ball. Aune pitched well again, and we did what we needed to do to get out of it in four innings.
“It was a good test because the bulk of our season is coming up, and this is what they need to go through.”
Aune gave up a triple to Hoff in the top of hte first, but she left her stranded there with a strikeout.
From there, it was all Hibbing.
In the first, Boben tripled and scored on a double by St. George, who scored when Jacie Clusiau reached on an error.
In the second, Chloe Lamphere singled, then after a sacrifice bunt by Maddy Clusiau, Bussey singled her home. Bussey stole second and scored on a double by Boben. St. George followed with an RBI single and it was 5-0.
“Anytime you get a lead the confidence goes up,” Terzich said. “That’s what we’re looking at. Like in the previous game, we get down and all of a sudden you can see the mental part of the game wear on them.
“They have to understand that they can do anything at any point. From there, good things happen.”
Hibbing added three more runs in the third as Bussey hit a two-run double. St. George had an RBI triple, scoring Boben, who had singled in front of her.
Boben did her job on the pitching rubber, working four innings, allowing three hits, striking out nine and walking two to get the shutout.
The Bluejackets finished off the game with a seven-run fourth inning, sending 12 hitters to the plate.
Maddy Clusiau had a two-run double, Bussey an RBI base hit and Boben hit a two-run single. Maddie Rewertz hit an RBI single, then Lexi Munger singled home a run for the walk-off win.
Terzich liked the way his team drove the ball, getting six extra-base hits.
“We’ve preached that from the get-go, drive the ball, drive the ball, line drives,” Terzich said. “We have some things that we need to work on, but it’s coming. This isn’t a sprint. It’s a marathon.
“By the time that we get to the end of May we want to have 10 or 12 girls that are hitting the ball well, defending the ball well, then we should do OK.”
Hope Ernest started for Silver Bay. She worked four innings, allowing 16 hits, striking out two and walking five.
Hibbing 9
Deer River 0
BOVEY — Hibbing got out to a 3-0 lead, then cruised the victory to end the tournament with a 2-1 record.
In the first inning, Maddy Clusiau walked, then stole second and third. Maddie Rewertz reached on an error, scoring Clusiau, then she scored on a wild pitch.
In the second, Rylie Forbord walked, got to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a double by Scaia.
In the fourth, Forbord walked, went to second on a wild pitch, took third on a dropped third strike, which allowed Munger to reach base safely. She scored on a ground out by Lamphere.
Abigail Sullivan doubled with two out in the fifth, then scored on a single by Forbord to make it 5-0.
Hibbing finished the scoring with a four-run sixth inning.
Lamphere walked, then with one out and stole second. With two out, Maddie Rewertz doubled her home, then Jacie Clusiau singled home a run. Kivela tripled home a run, then scored on a Sullivan hit.
Forbord got the pitching win, giving up one hit in seven innings of work. She struck out 11 and walked three.
Delaney Cleath took the loss. She allowed eight hits, struck out four and walked six.
HHS 200 120 0 — 5 10 1
GHS 330 000 x — 6 11 2
Hibbing: Aune Boben (L) and Bella Scaia; Greenway: Miranda Gernander (W) and Abby Gustason; 2B — Jacie Clusiau, Monroe Rewertz, Hannah Anderson; 3B — Claire Vekich.
SB 000 0 — 0 3 4
HHS 233 7 — 15 16 0
Silver Bay: Hope Ernest (L) and Carpenter; Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Maddie St. George; 2B — Megan Bussey, Aune Boben, St. George, Maddy Clusiau; 3B — Boben, St. George.
DR 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
HHS 210 114 x — 9 8 0
Deer River: Delaney Cleath (L) and Dinyce Howard; Hibbing: Rylie Forbord (W) and Scaia; 2B — Maddie Rewertz, Abigail Sullivan, Scaia; 3B — Emma Kivela
