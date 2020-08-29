Hibbing volleyball dominates Section 7 after state title run in ‘75

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team won the state championship in 1975, but that wasn’t the end of the Bluejackets’ run.
Hibbing had quite a few freshmen playing on that state-title team, and they left their mark more than once.
Over the next three seasons, the Bluejackets dominated Section 7 with trips to the state tournament in 1976, 1977 and 1978.
———
In 1976, the starting lineup included four sophomores, one senior and one junior.
Theresa Kuzma, Marie Sandor, Becky Gieselman and Tammy Constantini were the sophomores; Jayne Mackley the senior and Laurie Javorina the junior.
The team also consisted of Patty McHale, Joan Christianson, Jeanne Ongaro, Shelia Adams, Peggy Graber, Paige Johnson, Chris Cossetta, Terri Erickson and Janet Jarnefeld.
———
Hibbing played its regular-season games in the high school gymnasium in 1976.
“The following year, we moved to Lincoln,” Kuzma said. “Our group spent most of our time in the high school gym, even during lunch.”
———
The previous season, the team ran into a snowstorm on the way down to state, and they had to sleep over in a church in Mora before traveling to St. Cloud.
In 1976, the situation wasn’t so dramatic.
The accommodations were slightly better, too.
“I thought going to state couldn’t be as eventful as the year before when we were snowed in, then we just made our first game,” Kuzma said. “This year was different.”
The team stayed at the Marriott and played at the Metropolitan Sports Center.
“When we got there, we had a banquet for all of the teams,” Kuzma said. “The Eagles were playing at the Met the night before state. I think it was their “Hotel California” tour. The next day, we went to Met Stadium to begin the tournament.”
Sandor was overwhelmed by the atmosphere.
“It was so big and spatial in regards to the court,” Sandor said.
The team dressed in the Minnesota North Stars dressing room.
“We thought that was amazing,” Kuzma said. “When it was time for our first game, we walked from the dressing room to the courts. We were in a whole different ball game. It was overwhelming, yet so exciting at the same time.
“It was an unbelievable feeling. We were coming off a state title, which added some pressure.”
The Bluejackets were playing for one member of their team.
“Our focus was to win for “Mack” that year since she was a senior,” Kuzma said. “We didn’t.”
———
Hibbing would lose to Eisenhower and place fourth that season.
———
In 1977, the starting lineup consisted of Kuzma, Constantini, Sandor, Geiselman and Javorina. Irene Kepler, Christianson or Jarnefeld would round out the sixsome.
Also on the team were Ongaro, McHale, Graber. Erickson, Cossetta and Holly Hysjulien.
———
Some of the team got a little preseason work in, attending a camp at St. Kate’s.
“We saw a whole new style of volleyball,” Kuzma said. “The game was advancing in skill, plays and techniques.”
Hibbing coach Gail Nucech changed her offense that year, too.
“We went to a 5-1 from a 4-2, which involves two setters,” Sandor said. “Tammy became the only setter, and Theresa became a middle hitter.”
———
According to both Sandor and Kuzma, the team had a schedule change before their junior or senior seasons.
Some bigger schools were thrown into the mix.
“We started playing the Cloquet and Duluth schools, so we had a little more competition,” Kuzma said. “Our first and only regular-season loss throughout our volleyball career was to Cloquet.
“It was devastating to all of us.”
———
Hibbing overcame that loss and swept through the Section 7 Tournament, making it three-straight appearances at state.
The Bluejackets wouldn’t have a full team, however.
———
Unfortunately for Sandor, she was injured during the week leading up to state.
Sandor had to watch the action from the bench.
“I tore my lateral ligaments and cartilage,” Sandor said. ‘I was devastated because everything was going well my junior year. Those are the things that make you stronger, and more forgiving in life.
“Sports train you for the ups-and-downs like working through this COVID-19 stuff after 32 years of physical therapy work in a hospital.”
———
The state tourney was held at the Met Center again, and this time, the Bluejackets felt more comfortable with their surroundings.
“We were a little more familiar and comfortable with the Met Center that year,” Sandor said. “They even sent the cheerleaders that year to support us.”
———
The Bluejackets lost their first game at the tourney, but they rebounded to place fifth.
“It was disappointing to lose that first game, but we ended up winning our other two games to take home the consolation title,” Sandor said.
———
In 1978, the Munchkins, as they were known in their younger days, were now the seniors on the team.
They were given that name by Almsy, Houghton, Mackley, Vessel and Pulis,
They were seasoned veterans, so they could rely on all of that experience they had from the last three seasons at state.
That team consisted of the starters Kuzma, Constantini, Sandor, Geiselman, Kepler and Christianson, along with Jarnefeld, who subbed most of the time.
Also on the team were Ongaro, Graber, Erickson, Hysjulien, Tracy Webb and Pam Cicmil.
“There were higher expectations that year as it was our fourth year at state,” Sandor said.
———
With a reputation as a solid team, Hibbing started playing tougher competition during the regular season.
“We went to our normal tournaments, but we added Apple Valley, a much tougher competition at the tournaments each year,” Kuzma said. “We also went to the Cooper Armstrong tournament, which I think we won.
“We upgraded from sleeping on the floor of the Macalester gym to them supplying us with Port-A-Pits, which were large air mattresses.”
Those tournaments had higher-caliber competition, which is exactly what the Bluejackets needed to see that season.
“We looked forward to the tournament as the regular season was long trips and short games,” Sandor said. “We won most of our matches with a large gap in the score. We believe that one of our season games, we drove to Virginia and the game ended in about 15 minutes, and we were back on the bus.”
———
When section time rolled around, the Bluejackets entered tourney play in style.
“Right before sections, we got new uniforms,” Sandor said. “That was huge. Now, we were looking more like the Twin-City teams. I remember in the eighth-grade when we only had t-shirts, with masking tape for numbers.”
———
At state, the Bluejackets placed third.
“Going into each year, it was win and go all of the way to state,” Sandor said. “It was clear, we were going. It wasn’t debatable. We were driven all season to get to state.”
The expectation was to win, so Hibbing fell a little short of that goal.
“We lost our second game, which took us out of the championship,” Sandor said. “It was devastating to the seniors. We didn’t play our best.”
———
Before the third-place match, the team got a wakeup call from Nucech.
“She said something like, ‘This is your final game, and if you don’t know how to do it by now, you never will,’” Sandor said. “She told us to coach ourselves. We all looked at ourselves like we were really on our own. We won that game.”
Actually, Nucech had a lot of confidence in that team. She knew they would figure things out on their own.
“It was a great ending to our season,” Kuzma said. “Now that we look back on it, it was nice to have our coach have the confidence in us. She probably knew that we would motivate ourselves.”
———
Playing together for so long was the key to those teams’ success.
“We had a group of 10 friends, who hung out prior to volleyball in junior high, then in high school,” Kuzma said. “Almost everyone of us continued on the team throughout high school, and we did everything together.”
Sandor agreed.
“We grew up together,” Sandor said. “We knew what to expect emotionally and physically, which helped the chemistry of the team.”
Those memories still abound.
“We both remember being on the bus with our group of friends,” Kuzma said. “The best times were finding out who packed the best food, laughing and studying when we could in the dark bus.”
———
The glue that held everything together was Nucech.
“She made us work hard, and she was committed to the game, to us and to winning,” Kuzma said. “She instilled winning in all of us. There weren’t any other options, which was also instilled in us.
“She was big on fundamentals, and that helped with less mistakes.”
———
According to Kuzma, Nucech kept a money jar, which funded a pizza party at the end of the year.
“Each mistake cost us some money,” Kuzma said. “If we missed a serve it was 25 cents or 50 cents, plus a certain amount of laps around the gym. A bad pass was less money and less laps.
“However, we didn’t dare to swear, unless you wanted to really pay. An assistant coach or student manager was on the sidelines with Heck each game keeping track. We paid up at the end of the year, and had great parties.”
Sandor liked the way Nucech picked a part the way the team played, and what they did, right or wrong.
“At practice, we would work on those things,” Sandor said. “People were so surprised at how scrappy we were, and how well we could pick up hits. I always remember Heck standing on that ladder next to the net, drilling us with a smile.”
———
According to Sandor, Nucech’s husband, Dennis, gave the team the nickname Gym Rats.
“He would call us that and tell us we need to be done, so his wife could come home,” Sandor said.
