HIBBING — It’s second-season time for the Hibbing VFW baseball team.
No. 4 seeded Post 1221 opens District 8 VFW playoffs today with an 11 a.m. contest against No. 5 seed Hermantown at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
In the other game, No. 3 seeded West Duluth takes on No. 6 seeded Cloquet at 1:30 p.m.
Duluth East is the No. 1 seed, and Grand Rapids is No. 2.
After having no playoffs last year, Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich is happy to be back in the postseason.
“It was exciting to come back to a full summer of baseball,” Zubich said. “We weren’t sure if we were going to have a season last year, then we did start. We didn’t have any playoffs.
“You usually gear toward getting ready for the playoffs by working on the building blocks, then seeing where it all stacks up at the end. I’m excited to have playoffs again. Anything can happen.”
Zubich noticed a difference in the players, too.
“All of the kids seemed excited to be back and playing,” he said. “It was good to see the kids at the ballpark and working on getting better.”
How much better Post 1221 got this season is, according to Zubich, to be determined.
“Wins and losses don’t necessarily mean how you did,” Zubich said. “You can play a good game lose. You can play a terrible game and win. We improved on some skill work. We were working on some basic concepts of the game.
“We were trying to learn the game, like baserunning and situational things. We’ve come a long way since we started.”
The main thing Zubich wants to see is compete level.
“We have to be hungry, battle and compete, then whatever happens, happens,” he said. “When we show up, we can compete and hang with anyone in the tournament.”
In a double-elimination tournament, pitching is the key. Right now, Zubich said there isn’t a specific rotation he wants to use.
“You need all three facets of the game, but you have to throw strikes,” Zubich said. “You don’t have to throw hard. You have to change speeds and be around the plate. We can’t defend walks.
“If we do that, we’ll be OK. As for our rotation, that’s up in the air, but we do have guys that can step up and throw some good innings for us. It’s all hands on deck. We have guys who can step up and throw one inning, or a couple of outs. That’s to be determined.”
Offensively, Hibbing will have to step it up at the plate.
“We’ve put together some decent offensive games, but we’ve had a couple where we’re not barreling it up enough,” Zubich said. “We’ve been working on other ways to score and move runners around — a stolen base or hit-and-run.
“We have to find our way on base and manufacture the best that we can.”
After struggling early on defensively, Zubich said Post 1221 is getting stronger in that department.
“We’ve been playing well, so hopefully, we can keep that going,” Zubich said. “On Tuesday against Duluth East, we played well defensively. We made the plays we needed to make.
“We did a nice job with that. I’m hoping we can ride that into the playoffs.”
Zubich isn’t quite sure what Hermantown team will show up, but the bottom line is Hibbing has to be ready to play.
“We lost to them earlier, but it was a competitive game,” Zubich said. “We were a hit or two away, or a play or two away from winning. I’m a little curious about their team. They had two teams. I don’t know if we’ll see the same team we saw that day.
“Either way, we know a few of their tendencies, but you still have to play a full game, make the plays and hit the ball.”
A Hibbing win would put them against East at 4 p.m. today. A loss and Post 1221 will play at 11 a.m. Sunday.
