GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing VFW baseball team opened the District 8 playoffs with a 5-3 loss to Hermantown Saturday at Bob Streetar Field.
Logan Gietzen started for Post 1221, but he was replaced by Logan Maxwell, who tossed seven innings. He gave up 10 hits, walked three and struck out two.
Hermantown had a 3-2 lead after one inning, then took a 4-2 lead after two innings.
Hermantown scored once in the fifth, then Hibbing added one run in the sixth, but Post 1221 couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the seventh.
Hibbing finished with three hits, two by Maxwell and one by Dane Mammenga.
Gunderson and Olson both had two hits for Hermantown.
Hibbing will play at 1:30 p.m. today against either West Duluth or Cloquet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.