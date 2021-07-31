GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing VFW baseball team opened the District 8 playoffs with a 5-3 loss to Hermantown Saturday at Bob Streetar Field.

Logan Gietzen started for Post 1221, but he was replaced by Logan Maxwell, who tossed seven innings. He gave up 10 hits, walked three and struck out two.

Hermantown had a 3-2 lead after one inning, then took a 4-2 lead after two innings.

Hermantown scored once in the fifth, then Hibbing added one run in the sixth, but Post 1221 couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the seventh.

Hibbing finished with three hits, two by Maxwell and one by Dane Mammenga.

Gunderson and Olson both had two hits for Hermantown.

Hibbing will play at 1:30 p.m. today against either West Duluth or Cloquet.

