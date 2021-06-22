GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing VFW baseball team finished 0-2 at the Grand Rapids Tournament held over the weekend.
In game one, Post 1221 lost to West Duluth by the score of 7-3, then in game two, Hibbing fell to Bemidji by the score of 11-5.
Post 1221’s third game was rained out Sunday.
Against West Duluth, Beau Frider took the loss on the mound. He worked six innings, giving up 13 hits. He struck out five and walked two. Ryder Petrie worked one inning, allowing one hit. He struck out one and walked one.
At the plate, Brayden Boyer had two hits. Ethan Eskeli picked up two safeties and one RBI. Kody Birmes also had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Gietzen had one hit and an RBI.
Against Bemidji, Logan Gietzen took the loss, tossing two innings. He gave up four hits, struck out two and walked four. Finlay Cary worked 1.1 innings, giving up one hit. Logan Maxwell tossed 2.2 innings of five-hit ball. He struck out three and walked four.
Offensively, Maxwell had two hits and one RBI. Gietzen had one hit as did Drew Anderson. Cary had an RBI.
