GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing VFW baseball team was swept in a doubleheader Thursday, losing game one 6-5, then falling in the nightcap 9-8 at Bob Streetar Field.
Dane Mammenga started on the mound for Post 1221 in the first game. He worked only one inning, giving up two hits and walking two. Beau Frider worked three innings, allowing five hits. He fanned two and walked one.
Logan Maxwell tossed two innings. He gave up one hit and walked one.
Johnson started for Grand Rapids. He pitched 5.2 innings of eight-hit ball. He struck out three and walked four. Sjostrand worked 1.1 innings. He gave up two hits and struck out one.
Brayden Boyer finished with three hits for Hibbing, including a double. Getting two hits each were Mammenga and Drew Forer.
Broberg had three hits for Grand Rapids, including a triple.
In game two, Adam Vinopal started for Post 1221. He worked two innings, giving up four hits, striking out one and walking one. Ryder Petrie tossed three innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out one and walked two.
Overlee started for Grand Rapids, tossing six innings of six-hit ball. He struck out five and walked five.
Six different players had one hit for Hibbing, including Frider, Maxwell, Forer, Drew Anderson, Nathan Rude and Kody Birmes.
Broberg had three hits for Grand Rapids, including a double and triple. Overlee had three hits, and getting two hits was Shieman, with a double. Lindahl had a double, and Sjostrand hit a triple.
