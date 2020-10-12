HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team has picked a good time to start coming together as a team.
The Bluejackets will try to take that into Section 7A play today when they travel to Duluth to take on Marshall in a first-round playoffs contest on the Hilltoppers’ home field, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Britny Rippinen wasn’t happy with the teams’ record this season, but in the Bluejackets last few games, they started executing what Riipinen and her coaching staff have been preaching all season long.
“The girls played a good game in their last time,” Riipinen said. “The score didn’t reflect the togetherness they had on the field. Ending the season with a good game is going to give them the motivation to go out there and work hard today, and give it their all.
“I’m excited to see how it goes.”
Hibbing/Chisholm only won one game this season, but now, the slate gets wiped clean as every team starts 0-0.
It’s time for the Bluejackets to get in a playoff-state-of-mind.
“It’s coming together as a team to end the season,” Riipinen said. “We didn’t end on a bad note. Our record could have been better, but they’re finally playing together as a team as much as we’ve been wanting them to all season.
“They’re applying everything that we’ve been working on, and hopefully, they can keep that up today and start fresh.”
According to Riipinen, the Hilltoppers have some speed, so the Bluejackets will have to find a way to work around that.
“They have some fast girls, so we have revamped our lineup here to match and defend that speed,” Riipinen said. “We have to get some offense going the best we can. We’ll go from there.”
With those changes, Riipinen moved some speed up front to get more offensive opportunities.
“We have some speed up front, and we have a lot of speed in the back for our defenders, too,” Riipinen said. “It’ll be moving the ball up and working as a team, shifting together, keep moving up the field and getting those shots off.
“That will be huge for us. Hopefully, we can continue to get more shots like we did in our last game.”
