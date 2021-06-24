HIBBING — If there’s been one reliable thing over the past six seasons, it’s been the Hibbing High School trapshooting team advancing to state.
Well, old reliability has surfaced again as the Bluejackets will be making their seventh-straight state appearance Friday in Prior Lake.
Five shooters — Sam Juidici, Nick Nobens, Nathan Rude, Ella Kalisch and Jason Rock — will take their talents to the state to see if Hibbing can win a state title.
Hibbing finished third in the conference behind Wayzata and Lake of the Woods, then at the section meet in Alexandria, the Bluejackets shot well again to advance to state.
“We did great,” Hibbing coach Shawn Oles said. “We had that year-and-a-half off from COVID, so we had some work to do as coaches. We had to knock the rust off. We had a lot of underclassmen, but you couldn’t tell they were underclassmen.
“They shot like they were seasoned vets.”
One of the regular veterans was Nobens, who is a senior. He said he had to shake off that rust from the layoff.
“The first half of the season is what it took to finally start getting in a groove again,” Nobens said. “It was coming out here and practicing and shooting as much as I could and waiting until it finally came together again.
“It was about week three of the competition out of our 10 competition weeks. That’s when it started coming back together.”
Nobens wasn’t shooting poorly, but he was getting lower scores than he was used to.
“It wasn’t quite that bad, but there were definitely lower scores than I was used to,” Nobens said. “It was mid- to high teens right away, but I’m getting up there again. It felt good to know that everything that I worked for was already there.
“I just had to get used to it again.”
Juidici is the other senior on the team.
He had the advantage of shooting in the fall, so he didn’t have as much rust to knock off, but Juidici has a tendency to fall off during the season.
“I actually shot decently in the fall,” Juidici said. “Toward the end, it seems that normally every year, I phase out toward the end of the season. I always have a rough patch, but I get it back.
“It didn’t seem like I had too much rust, but you could tell it was there. It wasn’t terrible. The worst I would shoot was 21 out of 25. Maybe not rust for some people, but it was rust for me.”
Juidici was shooting well in week one of the competition, shooting 50-out-of-50.
“I slowly peaked, then declined until like week three or four,” Juidici said. “I shot a 49 the last week, and pretty much every competition I’ve entered since, I’ve done well.”
The rest of the team consists of one sophomore and two freshmen.
Rude, who is the sophomore, said he had quite a bit of rust because he didn’t have the chance to shoot in the fall.
“I wasn’t shooting well during competitions,” Rude said. “I was shooting 20s and 21s, and that’s not how I shoot. I’m usually 24 or 23 all of the time. I hadn’t shot in so long. I couldn’t get into practice because I have so much other stuff going on like hockey, baseball and I have to work all of the time.”
What fixed his problem? Focus.
“That’s all there is to trap is focus,” Rude said. “If you’re not focusing, you’re not going to hit it. That’s all there is is focus.”
Once Rude got back in the groove, his scores started to go up.
“I started getting better toward the end,” Rude said. “I talked to my coach, and he helped me relax and stuff. I was getting mad because I couldn’t hit one. I wasn’t at my average.
“I couldn’t shoot my actual scores. I was way better than what I was shooting. I hope to shoot a lot better than I did the past few years at state. I hope the team does well, at least in the top five.”
Kalisch had a balancing act of her own, especially with swimming in the fall, but she got out to practice as much as she could over the course of the year.
“I came here with my dad on open night to shoot,” Kalisch said. “The first couple of weeks were a little rough, but after that, it was good. It was remembering everything, like where to put my gun, the little things I had to remember.
“I didn’t do too bad for not shooting for a year. I had to get back into the rhythm of everything. I had to figure out when to close my gun, how to put it up and that stuff.”
Kalisch shot a 94 in Alexandria to finish second overall in the female division.
“I’m hoping to get better than that,” Kalisch said. “I’ve been going to practice all week, and shooting the best I can. When I get there I want the mindset of doing my best.”
Rock wasn’t happy with his performances at the beginning of the season, but he’s been coming along quite nicely over the season.
“I didn’t shoot for a full year, so it was bad in the beginning,” Rock said. “I got back into the groove of things after a little bit. I was trying to find the right placement, the right feet positions, everything. It was hard getting back into the groove of it.
“It’s a lot better, a lot easier. I’m more comfortable with everything. Everything is a lot easier.”
Rock’s low score was a 16, but he’s climbing the ladder as he heads to state.
“When I shot that, it was a sunny day out, and I kept missing and missing,” Rock said. “It got into my head, so I missed more and more and more. That’s the lowest I’ve shot this year.
“I had a lot more practice, and I stopped letting things like that get into my head. Whenever I miss one or two, I forget about them, and I focus on the next bird.”
Nobens is hoping to end his career on a high note at state.
“I will go in there with the mindset to shoot the best that I can, and hope to beat my top score,” Nobens said. “We have a fantastic program, all of the way from the junior program to the high school.
“The coaching is topnotch. It allows us to get to state every year.”
Juidici is taking that approach one-step farther.
“I hope we win,” Juidici said. “There’s not a lot of complications to it — just win. I want to win, and they want to win. We have a longstanding tradition of success. Hopefully, it doesn’t go away anytime soon.”
