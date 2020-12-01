Hibbing trap shooting thrives in fall season

HIBBING — When the 2020 fall clay target shooting season started, first-year Hibbing coach Shawn Oles wasn’t sure what to expect.
After all, the Bluejacket mentor had 30 shooters out, with 20 of them being ninth-grade and under.
What Oles got was a glimpse of things to come when the spring season starts in 2021.
Hibbing, which was in Conference 12 with teams like Century High, Lakeville South, Lester Prairie, Luverne, Stephen-Argyle and Swanville, placed first in the conference, with scores of 1,948.5, 2,065.5, 1,843 and 1,617.
Lester Prairie was second with scores of 1,657.5, 1,388, 1,612 and 1,429.5.
To top that off, the Bluejackets had the second and third best shooters in Samuel Juidici (23.5) and Nathan Rude (23.4). Nick Horvath and Ethan Trenberth followed them up in fourth and fifth.
“I was surprised to see us win the conference,” Oles said. “We shot lights out. It helped that Sam and Nathan were two and three in the conference. We had four in the top five. That helped our cause.
“It was a great season considering the challenges we had from COVID-19. We had to split them up due to social distancing. I believe we made it through the season incident free. Our athletes were exceptional when it came to safety.”
The team only had a couple of practice weeks, then five competition weeks. Their final scores had to be submitted on Nov. 14.
Practices were set up as follows: Group A would arrive at practice at 3:45 p.m., and work until 5 p.m. Oles set them up with five shooters to each trap house. There were a total 15 shooters in Group A.
Group B would show up at 5 p.m., then work the remainder of the night. There were 13 shooters in that group.
“That was easier than having 28 showing up and congregating,” Oles said. “They showed up ready to go. The social distancing was easier. We kept the kids as far apart from each other as we could.
“Masks were mandatory, and we had everything set up on the outside with hand sanitizer. It went well. We had no incidents. If we do get to participate in the spring, we’ll probably continue that way.”
Oles isn’t taking all of the credit. He had a lot of help along the way with the likes of Scott Lindstrom, Tim Ranta, and John Nobens, who is the Iron Range Safety Officer.
“That helped immensely,” Oles said. “Usually, our first year athletes have to go through Jim Fetzik’s youth program, but we waived that rule for the fall, so we could get them before the big spring league.
“Safety-wise, everything was excellent. I was proud of them.”
Oles said there were 19 conferences, and Hibbing was placed in Conference 12 because of the number of athletes Oles had on the team, competing against those bigger schools like Century and Lakeville South.
It was the second time the Bluejackets won the conference.
“We had an excellent turnout for a school our size,” Oles said. “We’ve had an excellent two years. We have a competitive team.”
Which bodes well for the spring. The state qualifier will be in Alexandria, and a total of 40 teams will advance to the state.
Hibbing should be one of those teams. The Bluejackets have been to state the past six seasons.
“I’m looking forward to that,” Oles said. “I’m expecting to have at least 40 athletes participating in the spring. I don’t see why another conference championship is out of the question.”
