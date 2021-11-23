HIBBING — The Chris Hanson era begins today when the Hibbing High School girls basketball team travels to Coleraine to take on Greenway, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Hanson is in his first season as coach of the Bluejackets, and even though it’s early, he believes his team is ready to begin the 2021-22 season.
The game might be the day before Thanksgiving, but it was the only time the two schools could play.
Otherwise, it would have been canceled.
Hanson did get to see his team in action over the weekend at a number of scrimmages, and he liked what his team did during those games.
“We had our Iron Range Conference scrimmage Saturday, and we got to see some different things,” Hanson said. “We got to see some different teams. We got a preview of what Greenway looked like.
“I think we match up well. I believe we’ll be able to pressure their guards, create some turnovers and get out and run.”
The one player Hibbing must contain is the Raiders’ Jadin Saville.
The Greenway senior is a member of the 1,000-point club, and she averaged 18 points per game last season.
How will Hanson go about defending her?
“It’s going to be a team effort,”’ he said. “It’s rotating on defense, communicating, talking. Defense is effort. As long as we go out there and have a high-compete level, we can shut down anybody we want to.”
The Bluejackets, like the Raiders, have only been practicing for seven days, but Hanson believes they’re ready for this challenge.
Fortunately for Hanson, he has some veteran leadership with senior Deetra Davis and juniors Reese Aune and Emma Kivela.
“We’ve had a full week, and we’re chomping at the bit to play somebody that has a different color jersey than us.”
