LINDSTROM — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team traveled south and took care of business.
The Bluejackets helped their seeding chances by taking three wins Saturday, defeating Chisago Lakes 4-3, Andover 6-1 and Duluth Marshall 5-2 Saturday.
Against the Wildcats, Hibbing picked up two singles wins with Claire Rewertz beating Addie Carlson 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 at the third spot, and Aune Boben winning at fourth singles over Alivia Clasen 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell beat Lauryn Lundberg and Kaitlyn Hansen 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles, and Kasey Jo Renskers and Bella Vincent beating Laine Devries and Kayla Bluhm 1-6, 6-3, 10-6 at second doubles.
Chisago Lakes won at first singles where Greta Gillach beat Megan Bussey 6-1, 6-0, and at second singles where Emily Erickson downed Mercedes Furin, 6-3, 6-4.
At third doubles, Ellie Hilber and Audra Behnke beat Lola Valeri and Heidi Rasch 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Against the Huskies, the Bluejackets won all four singles matches with Furin beating Paige Myos 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1; Rewertz beating Lila Buffham 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2; Bussey beating Katie Evans 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3; and Boben defeating Courtney Stagmen 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles, Sullivan and Lundell beat Adalyn Farber and Ella Boerg 7-5, 6-2, and Vincent and Renskers downed Ally Tollakson and Jordyn Abyad 6-0, 6-4.
Andover’s Erin Dornagall and Lauren Dornagall beat Valeri and Rasch 7-6 (7-0), 1-6, 11-9.
Against the Hilltoppers, Furin beat Reese Orn 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, and Boben beat Georgia Kenney 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Boben, who is in her first year of tennis, finished the day undefeated, and Rewertz, Furin and Bussey all had shot at playing No. 1 singles.
“She barely dropped a game in any of them,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “Mercedes caught fire. She only lost that one match. She realized that taking bigger swings allowed her to do more with the ball.
“She had some success. She surprised even herself. I mixed them up, so they all had that shot at one. They get to play somebody who hits the ball harder and are more accurate. They had to work harder to win a point. It helped Mercedes. She was hitting the ball sweet by the end of the third match.”
In doubles against Marshall, Sullivan and Lundell beat Eva Etter and Anna Koski 6-0, 6-0 to complete an undefeated weekend.
“They did it in a dominant fashion,” Conda said. “They weren't making many errors. They were hitting all of their return back, with enough firepower to put shots away. They got down to business.”
Bussey and Vincent would beat Cedar Fisher and Annika Lindgren 6-3, 6-2, and Rasch and Valeri beat Brooke Odland and Brigget St. John 7-6 (7-0), 6-1.
The Hilltoppers got wins from Meredith Boettcher at first singles, 6-2, 6-0 over Rewertz, and Emily Etter beat Renskers at third singles, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Hibbing 4, Chisago Lakes 3
Singles: No. 1 — Greta Gillach, CL, def. Megan Bussey, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Emily Erickson, CL, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Addie Carlson, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; No. 4 — Aune Boben, H, def. Alivia Clasen, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, def. Lauryn Lundberg-Kaitlyn Hansen, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Bella Vincent, H, def. Laine Devries-Kayla Bluhm, 1-6, 6-3, 10-6; No. 3 — Ellie Hilber-Audra Behnke, CL, def. Lola Valeri-Heidi Rasch, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7
Hibbing 6, Andover 1
Singles: No. 1 — Furin, H, def. Paige Myos, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 — Rewertz, H, def. Lila Buffham, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Bussey, H, def. Katie Evans, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 — Boben, H, def. Courtney Stagmen, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sullivan-Lundell, H, def. Adalyn Farber-Ella Boerg, 7-5, 6-1; No. 2 — Vincent-Renskers, H, def. Ally Tollakson-Jordyn Abyad, 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 — Erin Dornagall-Lauren Dornagall, A, def. Valeri-Rasch, 7-6 (7-0), 1-6, 11-9.
Hibbing 5, Duluth Marshall
Singles: No. 1 — Meredith Boettcher, DM, Rewertz, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Furin, H, def. Reese Orn, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Emily Etter, DM, def. Renskers, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; No. 4 — Boben, H, def. Georgia Kenney, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sullivan-Lundell, H, def. Eva Etter-Anna Koski, 6-0 ,6-0; No 2 — Bussey-Vincent, H, def. Cedar Fisher-Annika Lindgren, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Rasch-Valeri, H, def. Brooke Odland-Brigget St. John, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1.
Cross Country
Milaca Mega Meet
MILACA — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed seventh at the Milaca Mega Meet Saturday at Stones Throw Golf Course.
Marshall won the D2 Meet with 77 points, followed by Monticello at 138, Fargo North 141, Mathtomedi 156, Visitation 156, Pequot Lakes 159, then the Bluejackets at 177.
Rock Ridge was 11th (247), and Grand Rapids was 16th (415).
Abigail Theien was Hibbing’s top finisher, placing 27th in 20:57.6. Jorie Anderson was 34th (21:12.9), Mileena Sladek 41st (21:22.1), Gianna Figueroa 44th (21:24.5) and Reese Aune 49th (21: 36.1).
Avery Kukowski was 63rd (22:03.8), and Jocelyn Strukel 87th (23:18.1)
For the Wolverines, Lexi Lamppa was 22nd (20:47.4), Maija Lamppa 53rd (21:43.1), Emma Lamppa 55th (21:48.5), Avah Kraushaar 72nd (22:28.9), Kaari Harsila 74th (22:36.3), Katelyn Torrell 80th (22:53.7) and Brynley Heisel 95th (23:46.5).
On the boys side, Hibbing placed 17th with 472 points. Rock Ridge was fifth with 165.
Big Lake won the team title with 89, followed by Fargo North at 100, Delano 148, Marshall 164, then the Wolverines.
Rock Ridge was led by Aaron Nelson, who placed seventh in 16:42.5, followed by Cameron Stocke in 10th (16:53.8). Jack Kendall was 25th (17:34.3). John Kendall was 58th (18:22.5), Anthony Hecimovich was 67th (18:35.2), Jared Delich was 69th (18:36.4), and Connor Matschiner 109th (19:32.4).
For Hibbing, Lucas Arnhold was 82nd (18:55.3), Taite Murden 83rd (18:55.4), Finn Eskeli 110th (19:33.6), Christian Massich 113th (19:36.3), Ethan Roy 117th (19:40.5) and Zach Rusich 126th (20:01.3).
