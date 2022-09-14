HIBBING — How much has the Hibbing High School girls tennis team improved this season?
The Bluejackets will find that out today when they travel to Virginia for a 4 p.m. dual meet with Rock Ridge at the Robert Prittanen Courts.
In case of rain, the match will be rescheduled for next week.
Hibbing is 15-2 in dual meets this season, with one of those losses coming to the Wolverines back in August in Hibbing.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “It was a 4-3 loss. We were short one player on that day, too. I expect it to be tight again. I expect it to be another 4-3 match.”
It all comes down to how much the Bluejackets have improved over the course of the season.
“I believe we’re playing a lot better,” Conda said. “That was the first week of the season. This is going to be a good test to see who has improved the most this season. With 17 matches under our belt and a good hard week of practice, we’re going to be better. It’s just a matter if we have gained ground on Rock Ridge or not. We’re both looking forward to this.”
As far as matchups go, Conda knows Rock Ridge will be tough to beat at No. 1 singles with Lydia Delich holding down that spot for the Wolverines.
“My lineup, my girls already know it,” Conda said. “For the most part, we’ll go with our strengths. The last time we played them, we were able to win two of the singles matches, and at first doubles.
“I feel we have to win three of our singles matches to have a chance. That can happen.”
Conda knows his lineup won’t be a secret to Rock Ridge.
“They know I only have a couple of options of whether I play Abigail (Sullivan) in singles or doubles,” Conda said. “They have Lydia at one, and she’s tough to beat, but we’re six players deep.
“Two, three and four singles are all going to be battles. We barely won at fourth singles the last time, and we got beat at three singles fairly easily. I can’t believe we’ll get beat like that again. That match is going to be interesting, if they have the same girl there.”
If Conda wants to win three of the singles matches, they have to follow his instructions to a T.
“We have to be aggressive on short balls,” Conda said. “We can’t sit back and hope the other person misses. We intended to do that the last time we played them. That’s what we have to do to have a chance.
“We also have to serve better than we have in the past. In doubles, we’ll do well at one, but we struggled at two and three. We don’t have quite the same depth as Rock Ridge there, but we may surprise them. We’ve made some headway there.”
If the Bluejackets want a No. 2 seed for the section tournament, then beating the Wolverines would go a long way toward that.
“That would give us some ammunition for seeding,” Conda said. “A loss probably wouldn’t affect us that much, so it can only help us, but we have to get over the psychological part of it.
“Can we handle the pressure? I think they will. Who knows, we might get another chance at them again.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.