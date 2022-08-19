tennis

Hibbing senior Mercedes Furin returns a shot during a Bluejacket practice Monday at the Lincoln Courts. Hibbing opens its season today at the Coon Rapids Quadrangular.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — After scrimmaging Elk River and Brainerd Friday, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team will kick off their season.

That’s because the Bluejackets head to Coon Rapids for the Coon Rapids Quadrangular, which begins at 8 a.m.

