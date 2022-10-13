HIBBING — Will the third time be the charm?
The Hibbing High School girls tennis team will find that out today when they take on Rock Ridge in a Section 7AA semifinal contest at the Quad Cities Tennis for All facility, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
HIBBING — Will the third time be the charm?
The Hibbing High School girls tennis team will find that out today when they take on Rock Ridge in a Section 7AA semifinal contest at the Quad Cities Tennis for All facility, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The Wolverines already own two wins over the Bluejackets, but Hibbing coach Gary Conda is hoping his teams’ fortunes change in this match.
“We’re going to shoot to be 1-2,” Conda said. “We’ve played well against them, and on any given day, it can go the other way.”
The last time the two teams met, which was two weeks ago, Rock Ridge came away with a 6-1 victory, but the match was closer than that score indicates.
“Halfway through the match, things looked positive,” Conda said. “It looked like we had four points on the way, then they found another gear. We have to play better, and in the last two weeks, I believe we’ve gotten better.
“I’m feeling confident that we can turn this around. It’s easy to say that I want them to play with confidence, but we have to. We have to play without those nerves bothering us. We have to forget about the crowd of people standing around. We have to block out the outside factors and stay focused.”
The key for the Bluejackets pulling out a win will be primarily on the singles side.
Conda said his team must try to win three of the singles matches, then pull out one doubles win.
“It would be nice to win three of the four singles matches,” Conda said. “We have to absolutely split them. Their doubles are deep, so it’s going to be a challenge to win more than one of the doubles.”
It will also be tough to win at No. 1 singles with the Wolverines’ Lydia Delich manning that spot.
“I see three of the singles matchups as tossups,” Conda said. “One and two doubles will be tossups, but three doubles is to their advantage. They know exactly what we’re doing, too.
“We’ve been in this situation a million times. There’s no secrets here, other than we need to play better. We have gone up another level, but we have to raise it again. I like five of the seven matchups, but if we don’t come through in four of those, it’s not happening.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.