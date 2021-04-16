NASHWAUK — The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams came away with wins at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Invite held Thursday at Angelo Taddie Field.
The Bluejackets boys scored 173.5 points, followed by the Titans with 149.5, Bigfork 39 and Mountain Iron-Buhl 32.
The Hibbing girls had 203.5 points, followed by Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with 173, Mountain Iron-Buhl 27.5 and Bigfork 25.
Amari Manning had a big day, winning three events, the 100 and 200 and the long jump.
Eli Erickson was a double-winner, taking the 400 and triple jump.
The Bluejackets also won two of the relays with Conner Marschalk, Erickson, Austin Pierce and Mikah Schmelzer winning the 4x100, and Vincent Carlson, Ethan Roy, Jacob Jensrud and Manning the 4x200.
Austin Pierce won the pole vault.
The Titans got two wins from Weston Marx in the 800 and shot put, Geno Uhrbom in the 1600, Jajuan Hall in the 110 hurdles, Taevon Wells, Brock Stram, Isaiah Austad and Uhrbom in the 4x400 and Daniel Olson, Marx, Connor Thoennes and Michael Butterfield in the 4x800.
Sean Torgrimson of Bigfork won the discus.
Julia Gherardi was a triple-winner for Hibbing, winning the 100, the long jump and pole vault. Gherardi cleared the bar at a height of 11-feet-3-inches, which broke her previous personal best of 10-3, which she set as a freshman.
Haley Hawkinson was a double winner, taking the triple jump and 100 hurdles.
Winning single events were Jocelyn Strukel in the 800, Jorie Anderson 3200, Emma Carlson in the discus and Haley Hawkinson in the triple jump.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin got wins from
Jacie Rebrovich was a double-winner for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, placing first in the 200 and 300 hurdles.
Claire Clusiau won the 400, Emma Williams the 1600 and Emma Oviatt the shot put.
The Titans won all four relay events with Frankie Cuellar, Corinne Hubbard, Clusiau and Rebrovich taking the 4x100; Rianna Nugent, Katelyn Kinkel, Brooke Petrich and Lyla Miskovich in the 4x200; Miskovich, Lola Champlin, Williams and Nadia Rajala in the 4x400; and Kaitlin Olson, Champlin, Williams and Karly Mann in the 4x800.
GNK Invite
Boys: Team: 1. Hibbing 173.5; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 149.5; 3. Bigfork 39; 4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 32.
Individuals:
100 — 1. (tie) Amari Manning, H, Caden Kallinen, B, Conner Marschalk, H, 11.6; 4. Mikah Schmelzer, H, 11.8; 5. Jacob Jensrud, H, 11.9; 6. Brock Stram, GNK, 12.7.
200 — 1. Manning, H, 23.9; 2. (tie) Isaiah Austad, GNK, Logan Drews, H, 25.3; 4. Schmelzer, H, 25.7; 5. Eli Erickson, H, 26.0; 6. (tie) Vincent Carlson, H, Connor Green, GNK, 27.1.
400 — 1. Erickson, H, 56.0; 2. Drews, H, 58.3; 3. Weston Marx, GNK 58.5; 4. Justin Walker, H, 1:01.0; 5. Ethan Roy, H, 1:04.3; 6. Hayden Clow, GNK, 1:04.6.
800 — 1. Marx, GNK, 2:13.4; 2. Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:23.1; 3. William Stenson III, H, 2:37.5; 4. James Turner Nichols, H, 2:44.2; 5. Aaron Hovila, B, 2:46.6; 6. Spencer Sandberg, MIB, 3:08.4.
1600 — 1. Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 4:52.9; 2. Daniel Olson, GNK, 4:57.5; 3. Michael Butterfield, GNK, 4:58.9; 4. Connor Thoennes, GNK, 5:11.0; 5. Plackner, GNK, 5:15.9; 6. Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 5:19.6.
110 hurdles — 1. Jajuan Hall, GNK, 17.6; 2. Matt Morgan, MIB, 19.6.
4x100 — 1. Hibbing (Marschalk, Erickson, Austin Pierce, Schmelzer), 48.2; 2. GNK (Austad, Tyler Swedeen, Hall, Stram), 48.6; 3. Hibbing (Lukas Bender, Cole Hughes, Lucas Lopac, Drews), 55.3.
4x200 — 1. Hibbing (Carlson, Roy, Jensrud, Manning), 1:44.0; 2. GNK (Green, Swedeen, Riley Haugen, Hall), 1:46.3; 3. MIB (Jarron Alto, Matt Morgan, Kayfes, Elijah Goggleye), 1:46.3; 4. Bigfork (Maverick Simpson, Miguel Archila-Sierra, Hedin, Austad), 1:57.1.
4x400 — 1. GNK (Taevon Wells, Stram, Austad, Urhbom), 3:52.6; 2. MIB (Morgan, Landon Kniefel, Goggleye, Daniel Randolph), 4:16.1; 3. Hibbing (Walker, Oliver Stevens, Christian Massich, Taite Murden), 4:22.5.
4x800 — 1. GNK (Olson, Marx, Thoennes, Butterfield), 9:19.0; 2. Hibbing (Mitchell Anderson, Stenson III, Walker, Murden), 10:10.0
Shot put — 1. Marx, GNK, 38-8.5; 2. Aiden Shepherd, H, 34-4 ¼; 3. Sean Torgrimson, B, 33-8 ¾; 4. Jarron Alto, MIB, 33-4; 5. Chase Jacobson, B, 32-10 ¾; 6. Vincent Marchetti, H, 32-0 ½.
Discus — 1. Torgrimson, B, 116-2 ½; 2. Marx, GNK, 114-7 ½; 3. Kallinen, B, 99-7; 4. Alex Schmeider, MIB, 94-11; 5. Butterfield, GNK, 94-8 ¾; 6. Shepherd, H, 84-5 ½.
Pole vault — 1. Pierce, H, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Manning, H, 19-3; 2. Olson, GNK, 16-4; 3. Roy, H, 15-9; 4. Austad, GNK, 15-5; 5. Sweden, GNK, 15-4; 6. Kallinen, B, 15-3.
Triple jump — 1. Erickson, H, 36-8; 2. Roy, H, 33-1; 3. Simpson, GNK 30-1.
Girls: Team: 1. Hibbing 203.5; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 173; 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 27.5; 4. Bigfork 25.
Individuals:
100 — 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 13.2; 2 (tie) Layla Miskovich, GNK, Claire Rewertz, H, 14.3; 4. Kloie Piekarski, H, 14.5; 5. Frankie Cuellar, GNK 14.6; 6. Angelini Moore, MIB, 14.9.
200 — 1. Jacie Rebrovich, GNK, 30.9; 2. Macie Emerson, H, 32.0; 3. Piekarski, H, 32.1; 4. Symone Perez, H, 33.1; 5. Rewertz, H, 33.4; 6. Brynn Kackman, GNK, 34.7.
400 — 1. Claire Clusiau, GNK 1:11.1; 2. Emerson, H, 1:12.1; 3. Perez, H, 1:12.4; 4. Avalynn Westphal, GNK, 1:19.9; 5. Ayva Burkes, H, 1:22.7; 6. Annie Barber, B, 1:31.7.
800 — 1. Jocelyn Strukel, H, 2:50.2; 2. Clusiau, GNK, 3:01.5; 3. Westphal, GNK, 3:08.4; 4. Kacie Eiden, GNK, 3:12.2; 5. Sabinen Wetzel, H, 3:21.1.
1600 — 1. Emma Williams, GNK 6:04.4; 2. Strukel, H, 6:07.0; 3. Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 6:30.0; 4. Gianna Figueroa, H, 6:30.3; 5. Karly Mann, GNK, 6:47.3; 6. Memphis Tendrup, B, 6:53.8.
3200 — 1. Jorie Anderson, H, 13:16.0; 2. Miriam Milani, H, 14:14.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Haley Hawkinson, H, 18.2; 2. Moore, MIB, 20.9; 3. Corinne Hubbard, GNK 21.2; 4. Tamera Gosser, H, 21.5; 5. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 21.7; 6. Katelyn Kinkel, GNK, 22.1,
300 hurdles — 1. Rebrovich, GNK, 59.0; 2. Gosser, H, 1:04.4; 3. Shelby Hughes, H, 1:08.2.
4x100 — 1. GNK (Cuellar, Hubbard, Clusiau, Rebrovich), 57.0; 2. Hibbing (Lily Lantz, Julia Flaten, Sydney Tichy, Piekarski), 1:01.4.
4x200 — 1. 1. GNK (Rianna Nugent, Kinkel, Brooke Petrich, Miskovich), 2:09.5.
4x400 — 1. GNK (Miskovich, Lola Champlin, Williams, Nadia Rajala), 5:05.6.
4x800 — 1. GNK (Mann, Champlin, Williams, Olson), 11:32.8; 2. Hibbing (Miliani, Audra Murden, Figueroa, Anderson), 11:39.1.
Shot put — 1. Emmalee Oviat, GNK, 33-8 ½; 2. Emma Carlson, H, 31-8 ½; 3. Marija Isaacs, H, 24-1 ¾; 4. Erika Goodrie, MIB, 22-0; 5. (tie) Brooklyn Noble, B, Tendrup, B, 17-5 ½.
Discus — 1. Carlson, H, 76-3; 2. Goodrie, MIB, 72-1; 3. Mya Gallus, MIB, 53-1 ½; 4. Isaacs, H, 48-4 ½; 5. Jadyn Pearson, H, 33-1.
Pole vault — 1. Gherardi, H, 11-3; 2. Petrich, GNK, 5-0; 3. Ellie Peterson, GNK, 4-6.
Long jump — 1. Gherardi, H, 15-4; 2. Natalie Haley, B, 13-5; 3. Rebrovich, GNK, 12-9; 4. Gabby Rahier, B, 12-4; 5. Clusiau, GNK, 12-3; 6. Moore, MIB, 12-2.
Triple jump — 1. Hawkinson, H, 29-9; 2. Haley, B, 27-10; 3. Miskovich, GNK, 27-3; 4. Nugent, GNK, 25-3; 5. Peterson, GNK, 23-8.
Softball
Cherry 14
L-BF 3, 5 inning
ZIM — The Tigers broke open a tight game with an 11-run third inning en route the opening day win over the Vikings Thursday.
The score was tied 3-3 when Cherry plated those 11 runs to win going away.
Lauren Staples was the winning pitcher, tossing five innings of three-hit ball. She struck out 12 and walked two.
Thea Besch had three hits, including two doubles, Danielle Clement had two doubles, Staples had two hits, with a double and getting two hits each were Hailey Greenly, Jessa Schroetter, Courteney Sajdak and Claire Cushman.
“Our lineup all hit at key points of the game,” Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie said. “One through nine, they all hit, and they had key RBI hits.”
Nissa Thomas took the loss, working four innings. She gave up 17 hits and struck out one.
Natalie Knaeble, Daniee Heppner and Lisa Thompson had the Littlefork-Big Falls hits.
LBF 003 00 — 3 3 1
CHS 12(11) 0x — 14 17 3
Littlefork-Big Falls: Nissa Thomas (L) and Natalie Knaeble; Cherry: Lauren Staples (W) and Jessa Schroetter; 2B — Thea Besch 2, Danielle Clement 2, Staples, Faith Zganjar, Hailey Greenly, Schroetter, Abby Rinerson.
Mesabi East 20
Two Harbors 7
AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ softball team started off the year strong Thursday in a 20-7 victory over Two Harbors.
Hannah Williams, Kansas Neari and Alexa Fossell each collected three hits, while Jasmine Heikkila pitched a complete game and fanned six Agate batters. Neari and Fossell each added three RBI to their efforts, as well.
The Giants (1-0) took on Hibbing Friday night and host Virginia on Monday at Ed Berdice Field in Aurora.
