HIBBING — Over their last four games, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team is 4-0 and on a roll.
The Bluejackets are hoping to keep that ball rolling today, taking their No. 3 seed into the Section 7A quarterfinals against No. 6 seeded Greenway, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz likes the way his team has responded down the stretch run of the regular season.
“We’ve been playing some good hockey,” Rewertz said. “Greenway will be a tough test. We split with them during the regular season. They’re a hard-working team that comes at you hard. We have to be ready for it.”
If the Bluejackets have had one problem this year it’s starting games fast.
That has to be avoided at all costs, especially during these one-and-done games.
“We want a quick start,” Rewertz said. “We want to start strong, and be on the puck in all three zones. It’s getting pucks out of the zone and making good plays in the neutral zone.
“We have to be strong on the puck in all three zones.”
Rewertz expects his team to have some nerves, but he’s already planning on how to qualm those butterflies.
“A lot of these guys don’t have playoff experience,” Rewertz said. “The best thing to do is get puckes behind their defense, and get all three lines in the game as soon as possible.
“That means quick shifts, and keeping them rolling. We haven’t started games well not for a lack of effort, but one of the keys is we’ve gotten a quick penalty, which puts us on our heels right off the bat.”
Playing five-on-five hockey will be a key for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“We talked about staying out of the box early, and getting all three lines involved,” Rewertz said. “That’s the key for us. We have to settle down our nerves a little bit.”
Rewertz knows the Raiders have a good program, so the Bluejackets have to play a structured game to stay with them.
“They play a good-structured game, and they come at you hard,” Rewertz said. “They take away time-and-space, they have a good top line, solid defensemen and good goaltending.
“We need to get pucks on the net, and be hungrier around that net.”
The one thing Hibbing/Chisholm will need to shore up is its defensive play.
“We want to be playing tight in our defensive zone, taking away time-and-space,” Rewertz said. “We have to win the battles along the half wall. We have to play clean in our D-zone, and take advantage of our opportunities when we get them.”
Last year, the Bluejackets were beaten by North Shore in a play-in game. This year, it’s a whole-different ball game for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“Our guys understand that it’s a different situation this year,” Rewertz said. “It’s a different team. We’re playing good hockey, and we need to continue doing the things we need to do to be successful.”
