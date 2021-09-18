HIBBING — Both Jon Isaacson and Mike Veneziano knew it was going to be tough to catch Grand Rapids, and the Mesabi East and Hibbing High School girls swimming coaches, respectively, both hit that nail on the head.
The Thunderhawks scored 608 points to easily win the Hibbing Invite held Saturday at the high school pool.
The Giants came in a distant second at 424, followed by Rock Ridge with 382. The Bluejackets placed fourth with 330, followed by International Falls 156, Two Harbors 152, Northeast Range/Ely 135 and Chisholm 88.
No one was catching Grand Rapids on this day.
“We expected them to win the meet, and actually, we closed the gap on them a little bit,” Isaacson said. “We’re still a long ways behind. We’ll see if we can close it some more at the end of the season.
“We had some remarkable swims, a lot of our season’s best times, some all-time best times. At this time of the year, we’re usually not swimming that fast. We’re off to a good start.”
Isaacson said he likes the attitude of this team.
“They’re competitive,” Isaacson said. “They want to race. We’re still practicing about the same as we always do. It’s fun to have kids that motivated. They’re a great bunch to work with.”
Mesabi East did get first-place finishes from Adrianna Sheets in the 100 freestyle and Kylie Meyer in the 100 breaststroke. Other than that, Grand Rapids won the other events except for the 500 freestyle, which was won by Geli Stenson of Hibbing.
The Bluejackets didn’t have the day Coach Mike Veneziano thought they were going to have.
“We struggled today for a whole bunch of reasons,” Veneziano said. “I had hopes we were going to perform. Every indicator in practice was looking that way, but things didn’t click for us at all.
“I had a handful of OK swims, but nothing set the world on fire. That’s OK. That happens sometimes.”
According to Veneziano, his team made a lot of mistakes.
“They were mental mistakes,” Veneziano said. “It’s easy to feel down about this, but I can’t afford to do that. I’m going to retool, and figure out what didn’t go well for us. We’ll keep moving forward.”
Veneziano said before the meet that it was going to be a battle for second place between his team, the Giants and Rock Ridge, but it turned into a two-team race as the meet wore on.
“We were so far behind them,” Veneziano said. “We love to swim another day.”
Hibbing was missing some points, but Veneziano wasn’t using that as an excuse.
“So were some other teams,” Veneziano said. “When you’re missing a couple of people, other people have to fill in the gaps and pick up the slack. We’ve been preaching the everybody-counts thing.
“When people are gone, other people have to step up to the plate. We’ll figure out what went wrong. I will look at myself to see what went wrong, maybe training-wise going into this. I’ll take a good look at myself and what we’ve been doing training-wise. I will figure it out from there.”
The Thunderhawks won all three relays with Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Emily Erickson swimming the 200 medley relay; Rauzi, Ericson, Chloe Petersen and Krueger-Barth the 200 freestyle relay; and Petersen, Alyssa Jackson, Allison Fox and Verke the 400 freestyle relay.
Rauzi won the 200 freestyle; Verke the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Krueger-Barth the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; and Addie Albrecht the diving, with a new pool record of 490.25 points.
Hibbing’s young divers of Sylvie Wetzel and Mallory Seykora did competed well, placing fourth and eighth, respectively.
“They did a good job against a small field, but a tough field,” Veneziano said. “My hat goes off to Grand Rapids. With the power and depth that they have, if they don’t go top 10 in the state tournament, something has gone drastically wrong for them.”
Hibbing Invite
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:55.06; 2. Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adrianna Sheets), 1:56.17; 3. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Lee, Liisa Wyland, Ada Jackson), 2:06.15; 4. Rock Ridge (Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge), 2:06.82; 5. International Falls (Elizabeth Jantzen, Quianna Ford, Havyn Pelland, Jillian Bilben), 2:09.45; 6. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Emily Blake, Kyra Skelton, Aubrea Skelton), 2:10.99; 7. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Courtney Massichm, Madison St. George, Lily Lantz), 2:11.89; 8. Rock Ridge (Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Jaelyn Parks, Avah Krausaar), 2:12.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Rauzi, GR, 2:07.37; 2. Sheets, ME, 2:07.83; 3. Geli Stenson,H, 2:0916; 4. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:12.95; 5. Allison Fox, GR, 2:16.88; 6. Elise Hoard, RR, 2:17.47; 7. Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:18.26; 8. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:18.72.
200 individual medley — 1. Verke, GR, 2:20.79; 2. Petersen, GR, 2:23.92; 3. Williams, ME, 2:26.93; 4. Ericson, GR, 2:27.55; 5. Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:32.71; 6. Robillard, RR, 2:36.24; 7. Mia Stark, RR, 2:38.02; 8. Madison St. George, H, 2:39.69.
50 freestyle — 1. Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.26; 2. Meyer, ME, 26.59; 3. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.91; 4. Macie Emerson, H, 27,20; 5. Emery Maki, H, 27,.39; 6. Bilben, IF, 27.58; 7. Livia Dugas, TH, 27.64; 8. Kyra Skelton, ME, 27.77.
Diving — 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 490.25PR; 2. Jaice Fothergill, GR, 379.25; 3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 343.80; 4. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 236.55; 5. Cally Anderson, RR, 206.85; 6. Isabella Smith, RR, 193.30; 7. Mallory Seykora, H, 172.70.
100 butterfly — 1. Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:05.45; 2. Pelland, IF, 1:07.37; 3. Ericson, GR, 1:08.08; 4. Jackson, GR, 1:08.68; 5. Tedrick, NRE, 1:09.43; 6. St. George, H, 1:09.84; 7. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:11.52; 8. Pechonick, RR, 1:11.79.
100 freestyle — 1. Sheets, ME, 57.04; 2. Petersen, GR, 57.64; 3. Emerson, H, 1:00.08; 4. Tresa Baumgard, C, 1:01.30; 5. Maki, H, 1:01.45; 6. Maddy Bjornstad, TH, 1:01.66; 7. Dugas, TH, 1:01.67; 8. Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:02.04.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:51.07; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:51.91; 3. Robillard, RR, 6:12.79; 4. Jackson, GR, 6:12.89; 5. Butzke, ME, 6:13.63; 6. Logan, RR, 6:13.90; 7. Elise Hoard, RR, 6:14.19; 8. Wyland, GR, 6:20.10.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Rauzi, Ericson, Petersen, Krueger-Barth), 1:43.93; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, St. George, Stenson), 1:47.54; 3. Rock Ridge (Elise Hoard, Stark, Bartovich, Karusaar), 1:53.21; 4. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 1:54.73; 5. Mesabi East (Meyer, McKenzie Pokorny, Rhys Ceglar, Butzke), 1:54.79; 6. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Chloe Lee, Treasure Lee, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:54.86; 7. International Falls (Bilben, Quianna Ford, Gracie Bowles, Pelland), 1:55.10; 8. Mesabi East (Depew, Ashley Fossell, Kerbie Olmstead, Kiera Saumer), 1:55.80.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:03.23; 2. Williams, ME, 1:03.90; 3. Hakala, ME, 1:05.83; 4. Jackson, GR, 1:06.61; 5. Fox, GR, 1:08.43; 6. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:11.07; 7. Vukmanich, RR, 1:11.32; 8. Kalischm, Hm, 1:11.56.
100 breaststroke — 1. Meyer, ME, 1:12.02; 2. Rauzi, GR, 1:12.90; 3. Jackson, GR, 1:19.75; 4. Lee, GR, 1:19.80; 5, Depew, ME, 1:21.86; 6. Gentry Byers, GR, 1:24.10; 7. Ford, IF, 1:24.20; 8. Fossell, ME, 1:25.66.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Petersen, Jackson, Fox, Verke), 3:54.44; 2. Mesabi East (Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton, Williams), 4:00.17; 3. Hibbing (Stenson, Maki, Emerson, Kalisch), 4:00.27; 4. Rock Ridge (Elise Hoard, Stark, Vukmanich, Bjorge), 4:11.07; 5. Rock Ridge (Pechonick, Parks, Robillard, Bartovich), 4:14.40; 6. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland), 4:14.69; 7. Grand Rapids (Smith, Treasure Jager, Nevaeh Hoard, Wyland), 4:16.08; 8. International Falls (Bilben, Bowles, Ford, Pelland), 4:18.75.
