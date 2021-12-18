HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald wasn’t sure how his team would handle back-to-back games with 7AAA foes Cloquet and Hermantown.
After a convincing win over the Lumberjacks Friday, the Bluejackets started slow, then picked up the pace en route to an 80-62 victory over the Hawks Saturday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
It’s never easy playing back-to-back, but McDonald thought his team handled it well.
“We did well, but we also showed some stretches of fatigue,” McDonald said. “It took us a little while to get going. When we’ve had starts like we’ve had in our two home games already, we’ve spoiled ourselves a little bit.
“You have to give credit to Hermantown, too. They weren’t going to let us jump out on them like that. They’re an athletic, aggressive team. We put a nice stretch together where Jacob (Jensrud) knocked down a whole bunch of shots. That settles everybody down.”
That stretch started right after the Hawks took an 8-7 lead.
Jensrud proceeded to knock down three treys as Hibbing took an 18-8 lead.
It was 28-21 in favor of the Bluejackets when Jensrud connected on two more 3-pointers and a deuce, followed by a 3-pointer from Ayden McDonald to make it 39-21.
“We like when threes go in,” McDonald said. “Jake and Alex (Chacich) can flat-out knock shots down. Zach (Rusich) did that Friday. A lot of that comes from those guys getting to the right spots and creating the right angle.
“With all of the attention Ayden gets, he does a good job finding them. It becomes target practice, and you hope that they hit their mark. Friday it was Zach. Today it was Jacob and Alex some, too. If we’re going to compete with the better teams, those are the things we have to do.”
Hibbing would take a 45-27 lead into halftime, then the Bluejackets came out on a 22-15 run in the second half to lead 67-42.
After that, the fatigue started to show as Hibbing’s offense slowed down.
“We got a little complacent,” McDonald said. “Part of it was we walked the ball down the floor, and got into our halfcourt offense. We’re not at our best when that is the case because everybody is waiting to defend us by the time we get there.
“We’re not the kind of team that grinds it out to do that. That’s not a speciality of ours. We have to get up-and-down a little bit, and take advantage of what we’ve got from a quickness, shooting and sharing the ball perspective. When we do those things, it looks nice.”
What it all boiled down to is Hibbing got two wins over two Lake Superior Conference foes and two Section 7AAA opponents.
“We’ll always take those,” McDonald said. “Whether it’s the end-of-the-year QRF tiebreaker situation, or whatever it might be, you have to take care of those when you get a chance to.
“I’m proud of how these guys worked the last two games, with teams that are in the conversation. We made a statement, for the moment, but once you start making those, you have to do it every night. People will come after us all of the time. We have to enjoy that.”
The Bluejackets were led by McDonaldw with 38 points. Jensrud finished with 19. Both Chacich and Rusich had nine points.
Hermantown was led by Blake Schmitz with 22 points. Nathan Hill had 12 and Michael Lau 11.
HEHS 27 35 — 62
HHS 45 35 — 80
Hermantown: Blake Schmitz 22, Abe Soumis 7, Michael Lau 11, Keaton Chrisitanson 4, Nathan Hill 12, Peyton Menzel 5.
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 9, Carson Brown 2, Dane Mammenga 5, Alex Chacich 9, Jacob Jensrud 19, Ayden McDonald 38.
Total Fouls: Hermantown 13; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hermantown 3-6; Hibbing 11-13; 3-pointers: Schmitz 2, Soumis, Menzel, Rusich, Chacich, Jensrud 5, McDonald 2.
