Hibbing takes down Hawks, 5-2, ending Hermantown run

HIBBING — For multiple decades — which is a number no one knows for sure — the Hermantown High School softball team has dominated Hibbing during the regular season and Section playoffs.
The psychological toll that can take can’t necessarily be measured, but it has weighed on the minds of the multiple athletes that have donned that Hibbing softball jersey.
A big weight was lifted off of the shoulders of the Bluejackets Tuesday when they finally broke through by beating the Hawks 5-2 at Bennett Park Field.
Needless to say, it was an excited Hibbing team that ran off the field following the win.
“Billy (assistant coach Bill Bussey) said it has been probably 30 years,” Hibbing coach Bryan Terzich said. “We put the bat on the ball, and we defended the ball. We didn’t give them anything outside of one missed ball in the outfield.
“It was good to see. As coaches, this is what we’ve seen in this team the whole year, what they’re capable of doing. It’s a matter of them believing in it.”
The victory also snapped a three-game losing streak, and Terzich is hoping this win can carry his team throughout the remainder of the regular season, and possibly, the playoffs.
“We’re going to Duluth East, and hopefully, we can springboard this, win there, then head to playoffs with a winning attitude,” Terzich said. “Hopefully, we will go up from here.”
Hibbing rode the arm of Aune Boben, who tossed a complete-game five-hitter. She struck out six and walked two.
It also helped to break out on the board first.
After missing an opportunity to score in the first, the Bluejackets plated three runs in the second to take the lead.
Madison St. George and Bella Scaia both walked against Hermantown starting pitcher Natalie Vitek.
Maddie Rewertz laid down a sacrifice bunt, and when the throw sailed into right field, St. George scored, Scaia took third and Rewertz second.
Megan Bussey followed with an RBI single, then a wild pitch scored Rewertz to make it 3-0.
“That was confidence,” Terzich said. “Last week when we played them, we did the same thing, then the defense kind of faltered, and we gave them three runs back. This time, we didn’t.
“I tell everybody that if we can defend the ball and not give them anything, Aune will keep us in the game. That’s our key to success. That’s softball. That’s what Chisago Lakes does. That’s what everybody does. If you give extra outs, it will beat you in the end.”
Boben only found herself in serious trouble once.
In the Hawks’ fifth, Hannah Kauppinen singled with one out, then with two down, Lindsey Ewer walked. Avery Farrell followed with an RBI single. With runners on second and third, Boben got a ground out to keep the damage to a minimum.
Hibbing doubled up that output in its half of the fifth to take a four-run lead.
Emma Kivela reached on an error, then Jacie Clusiau singled her to second.
With one out, Ayva Terzich walked to load the bases. St. George ripped a two-run double to make it 5-1.
Hermantown would get one more run in the sixth as Farrell hit an RBI single, scoring Kauppinen, who singled with one out.
In the seventh, Boben got the first two hitters before giving up a single to Farrell, her second hit of the game.
Boben struck out the next hitter to end the game.
“That was probably the most complete game they’ve played all year, top to bottom, running the bases, pitching, batting,” Terzich said. “The pitcher we faced right out of the gate (Vitek), she was tough, but we battled.”
Vitek had to leave the game in the fourth as she was hit by a line drive off the bat of Scaia.
“We hit her, but unfortunately for them, that ball got her in the leg, she fell on her shoulder and they pulled her out,” Terzich said. “Other than that, it was a positive day for us.”
Vitek worked 3.1 innings. She allowed two hits, struck out two and walked four. Ewer finished up with 2.2 innings of four-hit ball. She walked one.
Megan Menzel had two hits for Hermantown.
Boben was the only multiple hitter for the Bluejackets, with two.
HEHS 000 011 0 — 2 5 3
HIHS 030 020 x — 5 6 1
Hermantown: Natalie Vitek (L), Lindsey Ewer (4th) and Josie Anderson; Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Madison St. George.
