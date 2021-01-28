HIBBING — Going into the meet, Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano knew his team had a distinct advantage over Chisholm numbers-wise.
There was little doubt about the outcome of the meet, but Veneziano wanted to see if his swimmers could compete internally rather than externally.
What he found out was his team was able to do that as the Bluejackets swam to an 88-60 victory over the Bluestreaks Thursday at the high school pool.
“Knowing that Chisholm doesn’t have a lot of depth, statistically, we would come out on top,” Veneziano said. “When you’re facing an opponent you have a leg up on, then you come in and swim lackluster, and you blame it on us not being pushed by our competition.
“I have never liked that. I don’t like that excuse.”
Hibbing didn’t need that excuse.
“We came in and literally got some of the best performances we have had all season,” Veneziano said. “That tells me that we can not only compete in tight, close races, we can compete when we’re out there alone by ourselves with no one pushing us.
“We work on that all of the time, making practices more like competition, and making meets more like practice. What we’ve been doing in the water has been highly competitive, flying by the seat of your pants and pushing the envelope. I don’t believe in plugging in volume at practice at a slower pace, then flip a switch and go lights out.”
That’s the old way of training.
“Physiologically, that makes zero sense,” Veneziano said. “That’s the old-school way of training. That’s gone the way of the dinosaurs. When that was the sign of times pterodactyls were flying around.
“We went out today and had some of the best performances. The pressure wasn’t externally. The pressure was internally or self-driven. That is a huge indicator of how well we’re doing.”
In the first half of the meet, Hibbing would get first-place finishes from William Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Kellen Fisher and Reilly Benedict in the 200 medley relay (1:59.20); Ben Philips in the 200 freestyle (1:58.38); Aaron Hadrava in the 200 individual medley (2:21.43); Emerson in the 50 (22.86) and Tyler Fosso in diving (189.90).
After the break, Stenson would win the 100 butterfly (54.31), Philips the 100 freestyle (53.49), Reilly Benedict won the 500 freestyle (6:29.42); Hughes, Riipinen, Griffin Benedict and Aman Majumdar won the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.36); and Hadrava won the 100 backstroke (1:01.87).
Zach Quirk won the 100 breaststroke for Chisholm (1:11.23), and Mason Chuk, Carson Howard, Kilen Klimek and Quirk won the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.98).
“We continue working on improving our times,” Chisholm coach Don Quirk said. “We’re trying to show improvement throughout the season. Hibbing is a topnotch team, so we know we can’t compete team-wise.
“We had some good individual swims. That’s what we’re looking for.
Hibbing 88, Chisholm 60
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (William Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Kellen Fisher, Reilly Benedict), 1:59.20; 2. Hibbing (Emerson Cooper, Luke Pocquette, Alex Hanegmon, Aman Majumder), 2:05.01; 3. Chisholm (Carson Howard, Zach Quirk, Kilen Klimek, Mason Chuk), 2:05.10.
200 freestyle — 1. Ben Philips, H, 1:58.38; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 1:14.28; 3. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:24.39.
200 individual medley — 1. Aaron Hadrava, H, 2:21.43; 2. Quirk, C, 2:27.03; 3. Pocquette, H, 2:39.50.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 22.86; 2. Klimek, C, 25.34; 3. Alex Hanegmon, H, 28.97.
Diving — 1. Tyler Fosso, H, 189.90; 2, Hughes, H, 169.35; 3. Wylie Stenson, H, 139.95.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson, H, 54.31; 2. Klimek, C, 1:12.42; 3. Hanegmon, H, 1:24.20.
100 freestyle — 1. Ben Philips, H, 53.49; 2. Riipinen, H, 59.48; 3. Chuk, C, 1:02.40.
500 freestyle — 1. Reilly Benedict, H, 6:29.42; 2. Fisher, H, 6:29.25; 3. Carson Howard, C, 7:48.00.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Hughes, Riipinen, Griffin Benedict, Majumdar), 1:53.36; 2. Chisholm (Nathan Wangensteen, Nathan Splinter, Connor Masucci, Chuk), 2:03.92.
100 backstroke — 1. Hadrava, H, 1:01.87; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 1:17.2; 3. Howard, C, 1:22.37.
100 breaststroke — 1. Zach Quirk, C, 1:11.23; 2. Riipinen, H, 1:11.44; 3. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:18.88.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Chisholm (Chuk, Howard, Klimek, Quirk), 4:05.98; 2. Chisholm (Wangenstee, Masucci, Calvin Wangensteenm Preston Succio), 5:43.16.
