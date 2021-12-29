GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team placed seventh at the Up North Invite held Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Wayzata won the meet with 695 points, followed by Chanhassen/Chaska with 420, Duluth East 363, Prior Lake 318, Grand Rapids 182, Rock Ridge 165, then the Bluejackets with 158. Chisholm had 12.
Even though his team placed seventh, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano liked the effort of his team.
“We didn’t bring our divers over, so they would have scored quite a few points for us, but we couldn’t get them there,” Veneziano said. “That would have altered the outcome of the meet as far as the tier of teams we were competitive with.
“We got a lot of good swims, a lot of good matchups. Every heat was competitive, like it was in Bloomington. It helped push us to better times. The outcome of the meet is no big deal. Every team was missing a few guys because of the holidays. It was a good experience to get into some competitive races.”
Veneziano said he got most of his time drops out of his younger and inexperienced swimmers.
“It was a great day of experience for them,” Veneziano said. “Some of our upper guys also had some good performances. That’s where the True Team and region meet will be, so it’s a good experience for these guys to compete in that pool.
“Despite the outcome of the meet and the score of the meet, it was a positive experience for us.”
Hibbing did get one winner, Cooper Emerson in the 100 freestyle. He swam a 49.74.
Aaron Hadrava, who missed a couple of meets, came back in strong form, placing ninth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 200 individual medley.
Diver Cole Hughes had a good swimming day even though he didn’t dive.
“He’s a double threat for us,” Veneziano said. “He’s a great diver, but he’s a darn good swimmer, so we need to utilize him. He’s multifaceted. That used to be the status quo, but it hasn’t been in quite awhile.
“Our 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays did OK, too. The 400 freestyle relay, I had a lot of guys who hadn’t swam it before. They didn’t set the world on fire, but they did well for themselves from what I was expecting. I was happy, all-around, with how we did perform.”
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Hadrava, Emerson, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips; 17. Wylie Stenson, Benedict Griffin, Matthew Sandness, Hughes; 24. Caleb Buus, Christian Massich, Kai Strom, Tim Ranta.
200 freestyle — 16. Mathew Philips; 23. Kellen Fisher; 25. Reilly Benedict; 26. Dallas Hoover; 29. John Lund.
200 individual medley — 11. Ben Philips; 23. Alex Hanegmon; 29. Griffin Benedict.
50 freestyle — 2. Emerson; 18. Hughes; 23. Logan Drews.
100 butterfly — 9. Ben Philips; 22. Hanegmon; 26. Sandness; 29. Strom.
100 freestyle — 25. Fisher; 26. Massich; 29. Hoover.
500 freestyle — 22. Reilly Benedict; 25. Ranta.
200 freestyle relay — 4. Emerson, Hadrava, Ben Philips, Hughes; 17. Griffin Benedict, Hanegmon, Fisher, Reilly Benedict; 22. Buus, Massich, Hoover, Sandness.
100 backstroke — 16. Mathew Philips; 24. Stenson; 27. Strom.
100 breaststroke — 18. Griffin Benedict; 27. Massich; 28. Buus; 30. Ranta.
400 freestyle relay — 16. Fisher, Reilly Benedict, Hanegmon, Mathew Philips; 21. Strom, Tyler Fosso, Lund, Buus; 22. Drews, Ranta, Hoover, Stenson.
Chisholm results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 22. Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Connor Masucci, Dillon Splinter.
200 freestyle — 28. Noah Verant; 30. Preston Succio; 31. Calvin Wangensteen.
200 medley relay — 30. Howard.
50 freestyle — 26. Nathan Wangensteen; 27. Masucci; 29. Jack Sjogren; 31. Tristan Holewa.
100 butterfly — 30. Masucci; 31. Brent Dragony; 32. Nathan Splinter.
100 freestyle — 29. Succio; 30. Pace Yukich; 31. Hunter Higgens.
500 freestyle — 26. Verant; 27. Calvin Wangensteen.
200 freestyle relay — 24. Nathan Splinter, Dillon Splinter, Verant, Nathan Wangensteen.
100 backstroke — 22. Howard; 29. Nathan Splinter; 30. Sjogren.
100 breaststroke — 25. Nathan Wangensteen; 29. Dragony; 31. Yukich.
400 freestyle relay — 24. Howard, Calvin Wangensteen, Higgens, Nathan Splinter.
