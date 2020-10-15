Hibbing swims past ‘Streaks, 83-64; Section 7A meet nears

HIBBING — As the high school girls swimming season winds down to the section meet, both Jessica Rice and Mike Veneziano have some big decisions to make.
Section 7A lineups are due next week, Rice and Veneziano had one last chance to see their teams in action when the Bluejackets downed the Bluestreaks 83-64 Thursday at the high school pool.
Veneziano knew the meet wasn’t going to come down to the last event, so he was concerned about what kind of shape his team is in.
“I know that Chisholm doesn’t have a lot of depth, so how we matched up with them was the furthest thing from my mind,” Veneziano said. “I needed to see two things — where we were at, and how fatigued we were.
“I’ll start to gauge, starting today with our workouts, where we’re at. Do I need to lighten up on them a little bit? I think we’re muscle tired and beat down. That could change my approach to practice. That’s one thing.”
What’s the other thing?
“I wanted to see how competitive we could get,” Veneziano said. “I loaded up our three relays. I haven’t made any decisions yet as to what I’m going to do for relay combinations. Maybe I’ll go after all three relays.
“I’ve done it before. With this strange season does Geli Stenson need to swim in two individual events? I don’t know. In past practices, it has worked out for us for me to make changes like that.”
Case in point: Veneziano put Stenson in the 200 medley relay, swimming the breaststroke portion of the event.
She, along with Ella Kalisch, Madison St. George and Macie Emerson won the event with a time of 2:02.82.
Stenson also posted the fastest time in the area all of the freestyles except the 50. She swam a 55.66 in a 100-freestyle win.
With no state meet, that makes his decision-making process a little more difficult.
“I will contemplate and figure out what’s going on,” Veneziano said. “I have three or four days to contemplate that before I submit my lineup. I’ll take my time. At least I have experience on my side to help me make those decisions.”
On Tuesday, Veneziano thought his team swam tired against Duluth East. This time, Hibbing looked a lot fresher.
“We swam well,” Veneziano said. “We got some good times. It’s going to take some depth on our part to do what we want for the complexion of the region. I liked what I saw today, from everybody.
“I’ll work my process of coming up with the best lineup to put forth.”
The Bluejackets got wins from Alexis Walters in the 200 freestyle (2:23.65) and 500 freestyle (6:28.00), St. George in the 200 individual medley (2:35.18), Sylvie Wetzel in diving (233.50); Bella Alaspa in the 100 butterfly (1:11.06); and Kalisch in the 100 backstroke (1:11.06).
For Wetzel and Chloe Price, who had 213.35 points, it was their first 11-dive meet.
“Our two divers, I feel better knowing that we’re better prepared going into next week,” Veneziano said.
Chisholm got wins from Tresa Baumgard in the 50 freestyle (26.85); Sofie Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan and Tresa Baumgard in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.35); Anderson in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.25); and Clara Nelson, Ava Baumgard, Jordan and Tresa Baumgard in the 400 freestyle relay (4:31.86).
“We like coming in here, especially now because it’s so close to sections,” Chisholm coach Jessica Rice said. “This is where we’re going to be. I got what I wanted out of it, getting those last times before sections, and whatever changes I need to make before sections.
“We still have a little work to do, but we’ll give it our best shot at sections. I like where Clara is in the IM and the backstroke, and I liked Sofie’s breaststroke. I liked all of their swims.”
Hibbing 83, Chisholm 64
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Geli Stenson, Madison St. George, Macie Emerson), 2:02.82; 2. Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 2:11.37; 3. Hibbing (Lily Lantz, Courtney Massich, Meghan Savage, Reagan Powell), 2:16.18.
200 freestyle — 1. Alexis Walters, H, 2:23.65; 2. Ava Baumgard, C, 2:25.46; 3. Alison Trulliinger, H, 2:27.44.
200 individual medley — 1. St. George, H, 2:35.18; 2. Nelson, C, 2:36.27; 3. Emerson, H, 2:39.68.
50 freestyle — 1. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.85; 2. Emery Maki, H, 27.74; 3. Anderson, , 30.07.
Diving — 1. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 233.50; 2. Chloe Price, H, 213.25.
100 butterfly — 1. Bella Alaspa, H, 1:11.06; 2. Meghan Savage, H, 1:15.46.
100 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 55.66; 2. Story, H, 1:03.53; 3. Lantz, 1:04.40.
500 freestyle — 1. Walters, H, 6:28.00; 2. Trullinger, H, 6:41.11; 3. Massich, H, 6:58.30.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Chisholm (Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 1:56.35; 2. Chisholm (Emma Sundquist, Hanna Halberg, Mackenzie Holewa, Mya Pessneda), 2:11.89.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:11.06; 2. Nelson, C, 1:13.07; 3. Jordyn McCormack, H, 1:14.15.
100 breaststroke — 1, Anderson, C, 1:24.25; 2. Story, H, 1:27.16; 3. Massich, H, 1:31.96.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Chisholm (Nelson, Ava Baumgard, Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 4:31.86; 2. Chisholm (Sundquist, Holewa, Halberg, Pessenda), 4:59.14.
