HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School girls swimming team hits the water for real this year, there’s going to be a slight change to the schedule.
Instead of swimming in the Iron Range Conference, the Bluejackets have shifted gears and will compete in the Lake Superior Conference for the 2021 season.
That competition begins today when Hibbing takes part in the Lake Superior Conference Relays, which begin at 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano wasn’t necessarily pleased with the move, but he said his team will adapt to its new surroundings.
“When the circumstances present themselves you either adapt or die,” Veneziano said. “Swimming some of these teams will be good for us. A lot of the teams that we’re swimming against, we’ve swam in the regular season anyway.
“For instance Cloquet, Grand Rapids, Duluth Denfeld, those are teams we already swim. There’s some pluses and minuses to it.”
Like working with some new coaches.
“My dealings with the Lake Superior Conference coaches have been positive,” Veneziano said. “They have been inclusive. They have been helpful. I have to give a lot of credit to the coaches I’m dealing with.
“I don’t like being forced into anything. That’s not the way I operate, but n my dealings with the coaches, they have been kind and professional and courteous to me. That makes me feel good about the situation. We’ll get used to it as we go along. It’s not that big of a deal.”
As for the relay meet, it’ll give Hibbing a chance to compete instead of just the daily routine of practicing.
That can be good or bad because Veneziano won’t be able to guage too much from his team in the races that will be used in the meet.
“If there were more individual events, we might get a little something more out of them,” Veneziano said. “That would be like a time-trial situation. Every event is a relay, and the relays are not your traditional relays.
“There’s six people doing 50 yards of a stroke. I’m not sure what to do with that information. I would rather have a day where we could train and get something accomplished. This is one of the things we have to do because we are now in this conference.”
Again, adaptation is the key word.
“If this is what they want to do, and I have to attend, we’re attending, and we’ll do the best we can with the situation,” Veneziano said. “We won’t feel bad about it. We’ll take what we’ve got and run with it.”
