SUPERIOR — Just over one year ago, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team traveled to Superior to take on the Spartans.
One-year later, the Bluejackets went back to Superior, and the results speak for themselves.
Hibbing won eight-of-the-11 events en route to a 108-75 victory over the Spartans Thursday.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano learned a lot in Hibbing’s first meet of the season.
“The planet has orbited the sun in one revolution, and I can see that our growth is better, our conditioning is better, we’re a year older and a year more mature,” Veneziano said. “Those are the facts that play into the picture.
“We obviously did well, but beyond the score and the fact that we won most of the events, the bigger thing I looked at is when we swam here one year ago, it was easy to compare how we were performing now as compared to then.”
What did Veneziano find out?
“We weren’t necessarily a lot better, but for the most part, we were better,” Veneziano said. “In every event, three of four of four of our swims were better.
That’s a good indication that the athletes are better than last year.”
Geli Stenson was a double-winner, taking the 200 freestyle in 2:07.19, and the 500 freestyle in 5:53.47.
Madison St. George also won two events, the 200 individual medley in 2:38.86, and the 100 butterfly in 1:10.01.
Macie Emerson also picked up two wins in the 50 freestyle (26.52) and 100 freestyle (58.98).
Ella Kalisch won the 100 backstroke in 1:11.89.
Hibbing also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.75. Swimming on that relay were Emerson, Emery Maki, St. George and Stenson.
The Bluejackets also picked up a lot of second and third places, which means Veneziano’s lineup is getting stronger.
“That’s just as important as to how we compare now than last year,” Veneziano said. “The comparison is more important. We are building depth.”
Veneziano also gave praise to his divers.
“They did an outstanding job,” he said. “It was their second competition, and they put together a solid performance in all of their dives.”
Hibbing 108
Superior 75
200 medley relay — 1. Superior (Arianna Robillard, Ava Denninger, Kylie Peterson, Charlotte Johnson), 2:07.21; 2. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Madison St. George), 2:13.56; 3. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Raini Gibson, Ginny Sandness, Jordyn McCormack), 2:16.49.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:07.19; 2. Kate Porter, S, 2:27.24; 3. Alexis Walters, H, 2:27.40.
200 individual medley — 1. Madison St. George, H, 2:38.86; 2. Kalisch, H, 2:39.43; 3. Denninger, S, 2:44.46.
50 freestyle — 1. Macie Emerson, H, 26.52; 2. Porter, S, 27.91; 3. Emery Maki, H, 28.32.
Diving — 1. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 159.05; 2. Moiya Rhoads, S, 136.55; 3. Mallory Seykora, H, 127.00
100 butterfly — 1. Madison St. George, H, 1:10.01; 2. Robillard, S, 1:10.90; 3. Riley St. George, H, 1:14.89.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 58.98; 2. Peterson, S, 59.85; 3. Maki, H, 1:01.15.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:53.47; 2. Johnson, S, 6:21.65; 3. Walters, H, 6:52.61.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:48.75; 2. Superior (Robillard, Rhoads, Megan Westlund, Porter), 1:59.17; 3. Hibbing (Gibson, DiIorio, Sandness, Walters), 2:00.70.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:11.89; 2. Peterson, S, 1:13.01; 3. Savage, H, 1:15.05.
100 breaststroke — 1. Denninger, S, 1:21.42; 2. DiIorio, H, 1:27.26; 3. Gibson, H, 1:28.90.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Superior (Robillard, Porter, Peterson, Johnson), 4:13.41; 2. Superior (Maddy Verdoljak, Rylie Corton, Regan Miley, Denninger) 4:45.37.; 3. Superior (Chloe Goodell, Audrah Lambert, Olivia Wolbert, Ellen Hollenbach), 5:12.79.
