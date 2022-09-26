HIBBING — After a solid weekend at the Maroon and Gold Meet Saturday, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team returns home to take on a familiar foe — Rock Ridge.
Will there be a letdown for the Bluejackets?
Only time will tell when Hibbing and Wolverines square off, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano doesn’t expect a letdown from his squad.
“We’re coming off a decent weekend,” Veneziano said. “The back third of our meet, we did perform well. We’ll try to build off of that. For two Saturdays in a row, the good things that happened over the course of those two meets, I’d like to see happen at the same time.
“We’re trying to avoid that letdown, but there’s always a possibility of that. We’ve been pushing it hard, and we’ve faced a tough competition schedule. Hopefully, we can motivate ourselves to step up to another level here. At this point, it’s about getting out of your comfort zone.”
Rock Ridge will push the Bluejackets out of that comfort zone.
“They will push us hard,” Veneziano said. “If we can’t get out of our comfort zones, I don’t see us beating them. The only way we’re going to come out of this with a win is if we push ourselves hard.
“We have to get comfortable being uncomfortable. If we can do that, we have a shot. If we’re lackadaisical, fearful or over nervous, it’s going to be a difficult battle at that point.”
Veneziano doesn’t usually concern himself with wins or losses. He’s usually looking for better performances from one meet to the next.
“If the opportunity is there, we’d like to take it,” Veneziano said. “I would consider us the underdog in this match. If we were to pull an upset, it would be because we did push ourselves out of our comfort zones and got better times.
“The end of the meet will take care of itself if we do the stuff that we work on every day. It’s a comfort zone issue, a controlled-nerve issue and smart technical stuff.”
