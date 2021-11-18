HIBBING — After a successful Section 7A showing, can the Hibbing High School girls swimming team keep moving in a positive direction?
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano believes they can as he prepares his team for the State Class A Swimming Meet, which begins today at noon at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Hibbing is sending four individuals to the meet, Geli Stenson, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George and Emery Maki, and far as Veneziano is concerned, they’re ready to compete.
“By the end of the season, we have fine tuned ourselves to get our best performances,” Veneziano said. “We have to keep up the fine tuning. All of the hard work is done. At this point, you’re trying to maintain what you have already accomplished.
“We’re fine tuned now, and you’re seeing the results of that fine tuning. It’s like a sports car. Once you tune it up it doesn’t fall apart in the first couple of miles. We’re good to go here.”
Stenson is the only Hibbing swimmer competing in an individual events — the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Stenson accomplished that by winning both of those swims at the section meet. She was a fifth seed in the 200 and third seed in the 500.
“I was extremely surprised by that,” Stenson said. “I wasn’t expecting to drop time as much as I did. I was hoping to, but I didn’t expect myself to. I’m glad I did. There was no reason why I couldn’t drop time.
“I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and I’m still confused as to how I performed. I went into it thinking I was going to do the best that I could, and however it came out, it came. That’s how I did it. I finally believed in myself.”
Veneziano believes Stenson still has enough firepower left to score at state.
“If we perform well, there’s a legitimate shot of getting into scoring position,” Veneziano said. “No one expected her (Stenson) to go from a 5:40 to a 5:27, so who knows what the realm of possibility is for us.
“The way she swam in the regions was incredible. I’m not counting her out of anything.”
Stenson is swimming with Maki, Emerson and St. George in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Emerson leads off both of those relays.
“I like being in a relay because there’s less pressure on myself,” Emerson said. “There is a pressure on myself to do better my whole relay. I like leading it off. I want to get a lead and keep the lead.
“It makes me want to try harder.”
The second leg belongs to St. George.
“The first leg, you get momentum going,” St. George said. “‘The second leg, you have to keep it going. You have to maintain your speed and live up to the first person.”
Maki swims the third leg, and her incentive comes in the form of Stenson swimming the anchor leg of the relays.
“I know from being on the track team that you shouldn’t leave it all for your last swimmer,” Maki said. “That’s not helpful. You need to make sure that you’re going all out to help her out, too.”
They might be shorter relays, but there’s still some strategy that needs to be used.
“With the 50, I personally think to myself that it’s all out,” St. George said. “You have nothing to lose. You give it everything, from the get-go. In the 100, pacing it has been difficult for me this year.
“When I was younger, I could go all-out. I had that stamina. As I’m getting older, I need to figure out more of a pace. I’m slowly starting to do that. It’s getting a good start, then you have to will yourself through it.”
Maki agreed.
“In the 50, you have to sprint the whole thing,” Maki said. “In the 100, there’s a little more strategy. You still go out and swim it as hard as you can., but you have to make sure you come in strong at the end.”
Emerson concurred with that statement
“I don’t pace myself in the 50,” Emerson said. “I go all out the whole time. In the 100, I work on my technique during the 50, then I give it my all in the last 50.”
The Bluejackets will need every ounce of energy it can muster if they want to make into the championship heat for the consolation heat.
“Our relays are currently ranked 19th,” Stenson said. “We’ll try as hard as we can to get into the top 16, which will be difficult. Hopefully, we can. My individuals are closer than the relays are.
“In my 200, I’m around 13, so I’m seeded to make it to finals. My 500 is around 16, so I’m right on the edge of making it and not making it. I’m going to work just as hard to make it into both my individual events and relays.
“I’ll still have to work as hard as I can, eat well, practice well, and get good sleep.”
It won’t be easy because the field has plenty of outstanding swimmers in it.
“The state meet is always tough,” Veneziano said. “It’s a tight field where there’s not a lot separating the champions from the other swimmers. In order to get there, you have to be good. The competition is tight.
“Slip ups are season ending. It will push someone who should be in the championship heat into the consolation heat, or it will take somebody out of the consolation heat and get them out of the top 16. The higher the caliber of competition, the less room there is for error.”
Stenson, Maki, Emerson and St. George are all excited for this opportunity.
“It ties everything together for us,” St. George said. “Swimming with the relay is great. It was a little bit of a tough year, so making it to state in these relays was a great end, but my times weren’t as good as I was hoping.
“We all kind of struggled for a little bit. It took us a while to get to our potential. We finally got there.”
The goal is simple.
“I hope we all drop time,” Maki said. “We’re hoping to go to the second day. We still do taper this week, but we also work to train harder to get faster times than we did at sections.
“It’s important that we get enough rest, and drink a lot of fluids to keep our bodies in good shape. It’s a good way to end the season. We’re hoping to do well, and improve our times.”
St. George believes the team can and will get into the top 16.
“I feel like we’re going to do well,” St. George said. “When we get there, we should handle the adversity well. We’re going to push through.”
