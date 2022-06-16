HIBBING — The Hibbing VFW baseball team saw the ball well Thursday afternoon, scoring 20 runs on 17 hits over two games to down Rock Ridge 9-3 and then 11-4 later in game two.
Post 1221 coach Tim Zubich said his team was taking smart, but aggressive at bats to fuel the offensive firestorm.
“The offensive side of things was good for us today,” Zubich said. “Our last game, the bats took a while to get going. We took some better swings at it today. We’re still improving on the little things, but I liked the way we came out trying to swing at good pitches early.”
In the opener, Rock Ridge Post 1113 got on the board in the top of the first with starting pitcher Tyler Reid reaching on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Reid moved to second on a wild pitch from Hibbing starter Finley Cary. Cary then threw another wild pitch on ball four to James Toman, allowing Reid to move to third.
The pitcher made it safely to home shortly after with Will Kemp shooting an RBI double to right field to get Rock Ridge on the board.
Post 1221 responded in the bottom of the first, beginning with Dane Mammenga hitting a one-out single to left. A missed pickoff attempt at first allowed Mammenga to move to second before he stole his way to third and out later with Cary at the plate. Another throwing error from Post 1113 allowed Mammenga to come home, tying things up 1-1.
Rock Ridge managed to bring another run home in the second to retake the lead. Alec Troutwine got things started with a leadoff single up the middle. Harley Mott then took a walk and the pair each advanced a base on a wild pitch.
Cary nearly got out of the inning, recording two straight outs, but another wild pitch allowed Troutwine to reach home, 2-1.
Hibbing reloaded for the bottom of the third where they scored two runs to take their first lead of the day. Mammenga reached on a leadoff error, stole his way to second and then made it to third on the fielder’s choice.
A walk to Cary put runners on the corners. Cary stole second shortly after that with Luke Nelson etching the RBI single to tie things up at two.
Runners on first and third again, Nelson made a break for second, and while the throw was in the air, Cary advanced safely to home, putting Post 1221 on top 3-2.
A 1-2-3 inning from Cary in the top of the fourth made way for a four-run home half from Hibbing off of new Rock Ridge pitcher Tate Uhan.
Ethan Eskeli got the four run, six hit inning started with a single up the middle. Edric Cardona and Logan Maxwell followed that up with back-to-back bunt singles to load up the bases. Continuing his solid day, Mammenga came up with bases loaded and no one out and ripped a double to left to score two, 5-2 Hibbing.
Kody Birmes loaded the bases up again with an infield single before Cary knocked an RBI base hit to score another run, 6-2. Uhan allowed the last run of the inning shortly after, issuing a bases-loaded walk to Nelson before eventually getting out of the jam.
Post 1113 was unable to get anything going in the fifth, but Post 1221 added on two more to increase their lead.
Mammenga reached on a fielder’s choice, stole his way to second and then took another base before Birmes was walked.
Runners on the corners, Cary knocked a single to right to score one. A walk to Nelson loaded up the bases with Uhan throwing a wild pitch to Drew Forer that allowed another run in, 9-2 Hibbing.
Rock Ridge went with Kemp to close out the inning, striking out Ryder Petrie to close things out.
Post 1113 got one back in the top of the seventh inning. Uhan knocked a single up the left side with two outs. He then advanced to second on a passed ball and stole his way to third while Emma Lamppa was at the plate.
Lamppa then reached on an error to the Hibbing second baseman, allowing Uhan to score, putting the final at 9-3.
Speaking after the second game, Post 1113 coach Zach Lindseth said a culmination of errors on defense as well as walks from the pitching staff hurt his team the most in both losses.
“We had quite a few unforced errors and a lot of walks that really hurt us in the end,” Lindseth said. “Our pitchers struggled to find the strike zone. We’d walk a few to load up the bases and then every time, Hibbing got that big hit that we could never find. I think that was our biggest issue for today.”
With both teams rostering around 20 players, the second game was played by essentially two brand new teams. For both coaches, finding a way to get every player in the game both offensively and defensively will be challenging this season.
“We had numerous rounds of cuts and we just couldn’t cut anyone because they were all so close [in skill level]” Zubich said. “It is challenging to get everyone in and get everyone their reps. But we have a lot of depth and a lot of good kids that are trying to get better and want to put in the work. It’s a good problem to have.”
“It’s tough because you’ve got two full games but you’re working with 20 players,” Lindseth said. “You want to make sure everyone gets their time to grow and develop over the summer, but you also want to do what you can to win games at the same time. It’s a balancing act. It’s tough.”
Coming away with a pair of wins, Zubich hopes his team feels motivated after a good day at the park.
“I hope the wins are encouraging for them. We don’t talk about wins and losses much and we kind of made that point today. It’s just about how we play and how we do. I’m glad they came out with the Ws just for their sake and we hope to keep building on it as the season goes.”
For Rock Ridge, Lindseth says there were still some bright spots for his team.
“I think we had good at bats today for the most part. We didn’t strike out a whole lot. We put the ball in play but Hibbing made plays and we didn’t at times. Hopefully the dust is off now and we can come back and play better next week. Hopefully we throw less walks and get some practices in. That should make a difference for us.”
Hibbing 11,
Rock Ridge 4, F/5
In the second game of the day, Rock Ridge again got on the board early, but couldn’t stop Post 1221 from getting on base as the game wore on, whether it be from hits or walks, as Hibbing came away with the 11-4 win in five innings.
Carson Mast rocked a double to left in the bottom of the first to move Gage Thielbar to third, who reached earlier on a walk. A wild pitch to Bodi George allowed one run to score before he was walked. Mast came in to score while Hibbing threw out George attempting to steal second.
Hibbing tied things up in the bottom of the first with Jon Anderson hitting an RBI single to left to score the first run, with the second run coming in on a passed ball to Easton Fisher.
Rock Ridge scored another in the top of the second with Hibbing pitcher Jace Kampsula issuing four walks over six plate appearances. The fourth walk to Thielbar allowed Sam Ray to score, who started the inning off with a leadoff walk.
Hibbing added three in the bottom of the second with Brayden Rewertz scoring on a fielder’s choice, Adam Vinopal scoring on a passed ball and Kampsula coming in to score on an RBI single up the middle from Jack Bautch, 5-3 Hibbing.
Post 1113 looked solid in the top of the third, starting things off with back-to-back singles from twins Bodi and Gunnar George. A hopper to right allowed Ray to reach with Bodi George crossing home plate on the RBI sacrifice from Landyn Lindula.
Hibbing piled on the pain in the bottom of the third, scoring six runs to put the game away. New pitcher Isaac Lindhorst issued three walks in four at bats, loading up the bases with one out. A throwing error allowed Kampsula to reach while two runs scored. Then, a wild pitch to Luke Camell brought in one more run, 8-4.
Camell took the walk with Bautch then etching an RBI double to left to score another. The last two runs came in on a single to right from Fisher.
Rock Ridge put runners on second and third in their final inning of offense, but couldn’t get a runner across. The game was called after five innings in the interest of time, with both town’s Senior Legion teams ready to take the field.
