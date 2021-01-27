HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team’s last two games had not been kind to the Bluejackets as Hermantown and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton won the games by a combined score of 19-1.
The Bluejackets saw a complete reversal on the defensive end Tuesday as they shutout International Falls 2-0 at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Broncos opened the game applying some pressure against the Bluejackets, but Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Brayden Boyer stopped the early shots put on net.
Three-and-a-half minutes into the game, International Falls took a penalty sending the Bluejackets to the power play.
Hibbing/Chisholm only mustered a couple shots on net during the man-advantage, but an aggressive Bronco penalty kill disrupted everything the Bluejackets tried to do.
After the power play, the Bluejackets took hold of the momentum.
Hibbing/Chisholm quickly erased their deficit in the shot department, but International Falls goalie Mitchell Nemec kept the Bluejackets off the scoreboard.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz liked the way his team played in the opening period.
“We took away time and space in the offensive zone, and did some of the things we had been working on,” Rewertz said.
As the second period neared the halfway point, the ice started to open up for both teams. Both teams had their opportunities, but both goalies would continue to slam the door shut.
Hibbing/Chisholm’s Issac Erickson gave his team a scoring chance when he found the puck on his stick after a scramble in front of the Broncos’ net, but Nemec came up with a save.
With nine minutes left, the Broncos got the best chance to break the scoreless tie when one of their skaters was sprung on a breakaway, but Boyer made his biggest save the game to keep the game scoreless.
Rewertz liked what he saw out of the sophomore netminder.
“Brayden played well,” Rewertz said. “This was a big game for us, and he played well.”
With less than five minutes left in the second, the Bluejackets found themselves headed to the penalty kill.
Even though his team had been solid up until this point, Rewertz knew these would be two big minutes.
“It was really important to kill off the penalty,” Rewertz said. “For two periods, I thought we had the better of the play, but when you let teams hang around, anything can happen.”
Hibbing/Chisholm successfully killed off that penalty, and the score remained 0-0 heading into the third period.
Boyer had to step up again in the opening minutes of the third period when International Falls’ Colin Kostiuk found himself all alone.
Kostiuk made his move, but lost control of the puck before he could get the shot off.
Hibbing/Chisholm took a penalty at 4:33 setting up another critical moment in the game, but the Bluejackets showed how determined they were to keep the game scoreless.
The Broncos attempted a number of shots, but the Bluejacket penalty kill, led by Joe Allison and Ethan Lund, blocked most of the shot attempts.
“The guys were paying a price tonight,” Rewertz said. “That is what it takes to win games — block shots, chip it out and find that little bit of energy when it’s late.”
Hibbing/Chisholm finally got a goal on the board when AJ Lehman got the puck to slip through Nemick’s pads at the 6:58 mark of the third period.
Trevor Lehman and Erickson assisted on the goal. It was Lehman’s first varsity goal.
“That was a big one,” Rewertz said. “Their goalie played outstanding, but we didn’t get frustrated. We told the boys we needed to get traffic in front and take the goalies’ eyes away.”
International Falls called a timeout with 2:15 remaining and came out of the timeout with an empty net.
Rewertz told his team what he was looking for the rest of the game.
“During the timeout, we talked about getting pucks deep, and making them go 200 feet,” Rewertz said.
The Bluejackets would do more than that as they added another goal with 1:26 left when Ethan Lund scored on an empty net.
Boyer finished the game with a 20-save shutout.
Nemec finished the game with 28 saves.
IF 0 0 0 — 0
HC 0 0 2 — 2
First Period — No Scoring.
Second Period — No Scoring.
Third Period — 1. HC, AJ Lehman, (Trevor Lehman, Isaac Erickson), 6:58; 2. HC, Ethan Lund, 15:39, en.
Goalie Saves — IF, Mitchell Nemec 13-9-6—28; HC, Brayden Boyer 6-5-9—20
Penalties — International Falls 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Wrestling
Hibbing 52
Mille Lacs 30
DEER RIVER — The Bluejackets picked up eight falls en route to the victory over the Raiders at the Deer River Triangular Tuesday.
Winning by fall were Christian Jelle (5:09), Camron Hartikka (1:08), Ethan Roy (:50), Dominic Cementina (:40); Owen Hendrickson (1:04), David Platt (2:45), Jack Bautch (2:48) and Ian Larrabee (:37).
Bryson Larrabee earned a 9-1 major-decision victory.
Winning for Mille Lacs were Zach Remer by forfeit, Cam Wilkes by fall, Tucker Strecker by forfeit, Nathan Strang by fall and Jakob Wind by forfeit.
Hibbing 52, Mille Lacs 30
106 — Zach Remer, ML, won by forfeit; 113 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Chase Calander, 5:09; 120 — Camron Hartikka, H, pinned Justus Spengler, 1:08; 126 — Ethan Roy, H, pinned Creeden Spengler, :50; 132 — Cam Wilkes, ML, pinned Gabe Martin, 1:29; 138 — Tucker Strecker, ML, won by forfeit; 145 — Dominic Cementina, H, pinned Landyn Remer, :40; 152 — Owen Hendrickson, pinned Bailey Geistm, 1:04; 160 — David Platt, H, pinned Joe Carlson, 2:45; 170 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Daniel Miller, 9-1; 182 — Nathan Strang, ML, pinned Thomas Hagen, 2:43; 195 — Jack Bautch, H, pinned Joe Bistodeau, 2:49; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Warren Minenko, :37; 285 — Jakob Wind, ML, won by forfeit.
Deer River 39
Hibbing 36
DEER RIVER — The Warriors took advantage of some unexpected open spots for the Bluejackets to beat Hibbing by three Tuesday.
Bluejacket wins came from Jelle by fall; Roy by fall; Cementina by forfeit; Bryson Larrabee by forfeit; Platt by forfeit; and Hagen by fall.
“The kids actually performed well,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “They knew they had to step it up, and for the most part, they did.”
Deer River 39, Hibbing 36
106 — Jelle, H, pinned Preston Reed, NTA; 113 — Charles Ikola, DR, won by forfeit; 120 — Zac Ikola, DR, pinned Hartikka, NTA; 126 — Roy, H, pinned Dylan Gielen, NTA; 132 — Matthias Parks, DR, pinned Martin, NTA; 138 — Colin Hart, DR, won by forfeit; 145 — Tygh Gullickson, def. Hendrickson, 6-2; 152 — Cementina, H, won by forfeit; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 170 — Platt, H, won by forfeit; 182 — Hagen, H, pinned Austin Mundt, NTA; 195 — Lee Perrington, DR, pinned Bautch, NTA; 220 — Joe Thompson, DR, pinned Ian Larrabee, NTA; 285 — Double forfeit.
