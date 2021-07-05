HIBBING — With playoff time inching forward, the Hibbing VFW baseball team is still a work in progress.
Post 1221 is getting better in all three phases of the game, but there’s still some work that needs to be done.
Hibbing can take another step forward today when it hosts West Duluth in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Al Nyberg Field.
Coming off a doubleheader split with Hermantown, Post 1221 co-manager Chris Zubich said the team is getting its act together on the field.
“Hopefully, we started building some momentum,” Zubich said. “We had flashes of good moments where we’ve played well, and we hit the ball. We have to keep building on that. We don’t have much time left before the playoffs, so we have to start playing sharper.”
On the offensive side, Zubich needs to see his team have better at bats.
“We have to be tough outs at the plate,” he said. “Overall, we have a lot of potential. Now, it’s bringing it into the game and getting 10-plus hits.
“We haven’t done that yet. We had a slow start at the plate, but it is getting better. With more game pitching, we’ll start to see more improvement moving forward.”
The other objective, and probably the most important one, is defensively.
“We have to hit the ball hard, but we have to pick up the ball and make the routine plays,” Zubich said. “We’re working hard in practice. We’re making those athletic plays.
“Hopefully, that will happen in a game. We have to keep building on that.”
According to Zubich, Post 1221’s pitching has been getting better.
“It’s been OK,” Zubich said. “We’re stressing pitching to contact, pounding the zone and getting ahead early in the count. For the most part, we’re doing that well. We have to consciously make the other team earn their runs by putting it in play.
“At that point, our defense has to step up and make plays. We have been eliminating those free bases. We have to get competitive because playoffs are right around the corner. We have to start doing it now.”
West Duluth already owns a 12-7 victory over Hibbing at the Grand Rapids Tournament. They’re the No. 1 seed in the district right now, so getting a win would be important.
“They can hit the ball,” Zubich said. “They have a couple of pitchers that well. They have depth, but they have some players similar to us.
“This is a big game for us. We have to win some games to move up in the seedings. We’ll have to play well to beat them.”
