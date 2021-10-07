HIBBING — After trailing 14-0 at the half last week against Mora, the Hibbing High School football team outscored the Mustangs 14-6 in the second 24 minutes to play in a 20-14 loss.
It was still a loss, but hopefully, the Bluejackets learned a valuable lesson — play a full 48 minutes.
Hibbing will try to put a complete game together today when they take on Esko in a 7 p.m. contest at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
That was the main emphasis at practice this week for Coach Shaun Howard.
“We talked about some more stuff that will, hopefully, help them understand how to play a full game,” Howard said. “They have to have the same mind set in both halves that they had in the second half of that game.
“They decided to play.”
The Bluejackets have to carry that same mind set over into the Eskomos game.
“They have to know that they can play with anyone,” Howard said.
Hibbing will be taking on an Eskomos team that is 5-0, and is coming off two consecutive shutouts against Pine City and Two Harbors.
“They have a tough defense,” Howard said. “They like to stunt. They like to blitz. They flip-flop their corners every once in a while. We have to try and find the right corner and attack them.
“We have to play our offense.”
When the Bluejackets are on defense, there’s one thing that will bring success.
“Our defense has to read their keys,” Howard said. “That’s their major point. Their offensive linemen will take them to the play. We have to read our keys and play.”
With only three games remaining in the regular season, Hibbing needs to get on a roll before the playoffs start.
This would be a good game to get something going.
“The kids need to go out and play, and do their jobs,” Howard said. “They can’t worry about anything.”
