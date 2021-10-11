HIBBING — It was a big win over Chisholm, so now, the Hibbing High School volleyball team must use that to propel itself into the end of the regular season.
The Bluejackets can do that today when they host Duluth Marshall in a 7 p.m. contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing, according to Coach Lauren Peterson, her team needs to stay mentally ready in this season finale and heading into playoffs.
“We can’t get scared to hit the ball,” Peterson said. “A lot of what I do in practice is a lot of the same stuff. I don’t know if the change up needs to happen more often and work on our offense a lot more than our defense.
“I have been hounding our defense a lot. Knowing that these games are big for us at the end here, and Chisholm was a big game to the girls, they should be going through the rest of the season with that mentality.”
The game against the Hilltoppers will end Hibbing’s regular season, so it’s important to carry some momentum heading into playoffs.
“The importance of it is to finish out with a win and be on a high,” Peterson said. “Knowing that if we can beat this team, and we play like we did against Chisholm, I have no doubt that we can make it far in the playoffs.”
Peterson said she doesn’t know much about Marshall, but the Hilltoppers are 5-13 overall, and they have one of their last eight matches.
“We approach it as every single team can beat us, no matter what their record is, who they beat or who beat them,” Peterson said. “We know that every team is beatable. If we go into it with that way of thinking, we play harder and get hungrier for the win.”
