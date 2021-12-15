HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team will find out a lot about themselves in the next two days as the Bluejackets will face Hermantown today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. On Friday, Cloquet comes to town for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Both games will be played at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, but today’s game could get moved to Saturday due to the weather that came through the area Thursday morning.
Fortunately, Hibbing has had a lot of practice time between games, which should be beneficial, according to Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald.
“In the situation we’re in, that’s a good thing,” McDonald said. “If you look at some of the teams we’ve had in the recent past, it was always good to get to game day. Practice was a battle for them because they got so sick of going at each other.
“We’ve got so much learning we’ve got to do that we need these stretches without games. It might have been better had I not put us back-to-back right now, but I’m a fan of back-to-backs.”
Why?
“You can turn around and do something different the next, or you can see if you have some resiliency to get into the next day and do something positive there, too,” McDonald said.
This will be Hibbing’s first Lake Superior Conference game and first Section game.
“Our goal is to make another run at a section championship and make a run at our first Lake Superior Conference championship,” McDonald said. “It starts with Hermantown.”
Last season, Hibbing beat Hermantown by more than 50 points in their only meeting of the season.
McDonald expects the Hawks to have that tucked away in the back of their minds heading into this contest.
“They’re going to come at us,” McDonald said. “They’re going to remember that, and that’s what programs do, remember that. We have to expect that. We have to persevere through that. We have to keep our heads on right,
“We’re a different team from last year, and they’ve got a lot of guys back from last year that will probably have that on their bulletin board. They may talk about it every day. We have to be able to control what we can control.”
Which means taking care of the ball and playing some defense.
If that happens, the Bluejackets have a chance.
“They’re quick and athletic,” McDonald said. “They shoot well. I watched them play Cloquet, and if we play into their hands, turn the ball over, take low-percentage shots, that will play into their hands.
“We have to relax and play with some confidence. Our core guys on the varsity level have been playing well together since our Eveleth game. Nowm it will be time to see what happens against a section and conference opponent.”
The last thing Hibbing is doing is looking ahead to the Lumberjacks, which did beat the Hawks by one point on Tuesday.
“Hermantown was ahead for more than half of the game, so it was back-and-forth and high scoring,” McDonald said. “If we’re going to play a game like that game, we can’t take quick shots if we’re missing quick shots.
“We’ll have to buckle down and play defense. Hermantown likes to get up-and-down, and Cloquet matched them with that.”
Cloquet as a dual threat in Conner Barney and Alec Turnbull.
“Connor is a solid section player, very explosive and has good offensive skills,” McDonald said. “He can knock down perimeter shots. Alex plays well. They play well off of each other.
“They have some other complimentary guys in positions that will pose problems for us. They’ve got a couple of big, strong guys that are bigger than anybody we have. It’s going to come down to making sure we can contain Barney on defense and not let him get to the rim too much.”
Rotation on defense will be key in both games.
“That’s always the case,” McDonald said.
The Lumberjacks have put a scare into Hibbing the last two years in section play, so Cloquet is a team that could have section-title hopes.
“Steve (Battaglia) does a great job with these guys,” McDonald said. “Steve is also the kind of guy who saves things, kind of like we do, for section play. Being the returning section champs, losing our senior class from last year, we’ve got a target on our back.
“That’s a great thing. These guys seem to remember that every day they show up to practice that they have to get better. Nothing will fall into their lap. Both of these teams will come at us. We have to be ready for it.”
In case the Hermantown game is postponed, it will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Gymnasium.
