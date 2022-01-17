HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing and Grand Rapids High School boys swimming teams met, nothing was settled.
That’s because the Bluejackets and Thunderhawks swam to a 93-93 tie.
Hibbing and Grand Rapids get a chance to settle the score today when they swim in a dual meet, beginning at 5 p.m. at the high school pool.
The Thunderhawks are coming off a resounding win in the Section 6A True Team Meet. The Bluejackets are coming off a third-place finish.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano knows what kind of meet his team is in for against Grand Rapids.
“They just won the True Team, so we know we’re the underdogs going into this contest,” Veneziano said. “We can still make it close, if they make mistakes, we have to capitalize on that.
“Even so, we have to go out there and perform.”
The key, according to Veneziano, won’t be how many events his team can win.
Hibbing will get plenty of those victories in a couple of the relays and four or five of the individual events.
It’s going to be how many seconds, thirds, fourths and fifths the Bluejackets can wrestle away from the Thunderhawks that will make the difference.
“That’s what we need,” Veneziano said. “We had our first places, but we have to get more second, third and fourths. That will be the tale of the tape when it comes to the outcome of this meet.”
Which means no coasting into the blocks at the end of the races.
“We have to make a conscious decision that if we’re in a close battle, we have to dig deep and come out on top,” Veneziano said. “It’s mostly in those close battles where we’ve come out on the wrong end of that.
“We need to start winning those battles. There will be several close races in the meet, and those close races will change the outcome of the meet. You can’t go in thinking that your race, whether you’re fourth or fifth, is not going to matter when teams are as close as this. It totally matters.”
Veneziano has preached that sermon all season along, and he’s hoping it finally sinks in to his swimmers.
If that’s the case, the meet could turn in one of three directions, especially after Saturday’s results.
“It could go several ways,” Veneziano said. “No. 1, we could swim well and get a repeat. No. 2, we gave it all at the office on Saturday, and we won’t have a lot to go on three days later, Or No. 3, you struggled in some swims Saturday, then you’re due for a good one.
“That’s up-and-down the entire lineup, with all of the guys. We just have to keep getting better, continuing to improve.”
