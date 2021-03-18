GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School wrestling team had five individuals advance to the second tier of the Section 7AA Individual Meet held Wednesday at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
Christian Jelle, David Platt, Bryson Larrabee, Thomas Hagen and Ian Larrabee all finished in the top four of their respective weight classes, and they will now wrestle Saturday in Foley.
Section 7AA will now be joined by the top four wrestlers in Section 8AA to make up an eight-individual bracket, with the top two advancing on to state.
Bluejacket results were as follows:
At 106, Jelle opened with a fall over Landin LaCoe of Proctor/Hermantown at 21 seconds, then in the semifinals, Jelle beat Deegan Birkaker of Princeton by fall 3:11.
At 126, Gabe Martin lost by technical fall to Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids 17-2 at 2:40, then in his first consolation-round match, Martin fell to Kaylor Adkins of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton by fall at 3:38.
At 138, Preston Thronson lost Kyle Boeke of Princeton by fall at 1:29, then he fell to Avery Nelson of Mora in his consolation-round match by fall at 2:33.
At 145, David Platt won by fall over John Mead of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson at 1:33, then in his semifinal-round match, Platt defeated Damion Tapio of Virginia Area by a 13-1 major decision.
At 160, Bryson Larrabee pinned Riley Paetznick-Huhtala of Princeton at 2:56, then he beat Brayden Jones of Grand Rapids by a 6-2 decision.
At 170, Thomas Hagen won a 10-2 decision over Tyler Prebeck of Grand Rapids, then he lost in the semifinals to Dom Adams of Mora by fall at 4:25.
At 182, Jack Bautch pinned Quinn Schnabel of Proctor/Hermantown at 2:20, then he lost to Tommy Nosbush of Mora in the quarterfinals by fall at 4:49.
Bautch defeated Weston Danielson of Grand Rapids in a consolation-round match by fall at 5:50.
In the consolation semifinals, Gavin Rockstroh of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson won by forfeit over Bautch.
At 195, Drew Shay lost to Levin Henry of Foley by tech fall, 18-3 at 5:43, then defeated Logan Kleckl of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson by fall at 1:03.
In his consolation-round match, Shay lost by fall to Matti Rajala of Grand Rapids at 5:32.
At 220, Ian Larrabee pinned Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway at 32 seconds, then in the semifinals, Larrabee lost to Hunter Gorecki of Foley by fall at 26 seconds.
In his consolation semifinal match, Larrabee beat Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids by an 8-0 decision.
